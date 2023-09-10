Police have released CCTV footage of two masked men as they continue to investigate the murder of Ronaldo Scott in the Myatt’s Fields area.

The 21-year-old was found with serious stab injuries on Morrison Road – near the border between Brixton and Camberwell – just after midday on Monday, September 4.

Despite paramedics’ best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are urging those with information, who haven’t spoken to police, to step forward.

DCI Blackburn said: “We have recovered and examined a lot of CCTV from the area around the scene and today we’re releasing images of the suspects leaving the scene after they stabbed Ronaldo.

“Do you remember seeing them in the area around midday on Monday? Do you know who they are?”

For those reluctant to speak directly to police or share their personal details, there are ways to assist the investigation while remaining anonymous.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn who is leading the investigation said: “I know that some people don’t want to speak to the police and I understand why. You may be frightened or have had problems or a bad experience with police in the past.

“Please know that you don’t have to speak directly to us – there are two ways you can provide us with information and footage that is important for our investigation without giving us your details.

“You can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously. They will not pass your details onto us and they are not part of the police – they are completely independent.

“You can submit video footage from mobile phones, CCTV camera’s, doorbells or dash-cams or information via this link for the investigation – Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). You can do this anonymously or choose to submit your details and we will not contact you if you don’t want us to.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact us ‘X’ @MetCC. Please quote CAD3184/04SEP. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.