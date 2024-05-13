Terence MacSwiney’s struggle became a global story

Irish republicanism has a long, storied history and many men and women battled for its formation. Some of whom have had their lives and stories told many times over and others not so. In, playwright Anne Curtis looks to shed some light on that of Muriel MacSwiney, wife of Terence MacSwiney whose life was given to the cause, writes Christopher Peacock.

Told as a retrospective through Muriel’s eyes, we see scenes of her life unfold, from her introduction to the republican movement, when volunteering during the first world war, to her meeting Terence, their marriage and his death.

This telling opens up avenues and has theatrical licence that provides context and detail not provided in the column inches of The Times, which through Terence’s struggle became a global story.

The use of an older, reflective Muriel guiding us through the chapters of her life works well as a dramatic device, while Peggy Monk’s portrayal of older Muriel and Mia Christinis as younger Muriel both give brilliant performances that provide full voice to a woman whose story could easily have been lost as a side note of Irish history.

Terence died in Brixton Prison in October 1920 after a long hunger strike and his body was taken to St George’s Cathedral in Southwark where 30,000 people paid their respects. Having A Legacy of Loss on at the Blue Elephant Theatre in Camberwell, equidistant between Brixton Prison where Terence served his time and protest, and St George’s Cathedral where he was laid to rest, makes it a prime location for this tale.

Running at nearly two hours there is a lot of story to be told, so there is room for tightening up, but you can see why Anne Curtis wants to be thorough in the telling of Muriel’s life. The life of women behind historical figures is often neglected. Passing comments of ‘it must have been so hard for her’ are murmured but we rarely get a chance to hear her voice and this is what Curtis achieves.

This is a local story about a wider struggle, the scars of which are ever present in the relationship between the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Enormous influxes of immigrants from Ireland to the large metropolises of the Britain through the years mean that the Irish diaspora was heavily represented in the working class of South London at the time and the Irish presence in the capital is still thriving. There were a few members of Muriel MacSwiney’s family in the audience and even somebody from the Irish Embassy to show their support of this important play.

