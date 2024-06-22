The community in Camberwell is in mourning for a young student who died suddenly on 2 June.

Zilal Bankole was in her first year of university when she passed away in her sleep aged just 18.

She was training to be a midwife at the University of Leicester and had already delivered five babies, shortly before her tragic death.

After hearing the devastating news, her family said their lives had been ‘shattered.’

“She went to bed on Saturday night and never woke up on Sunday morning,” they explained, adding that she was found ‘beautifully’ in her bed.

The words from everyone who knew her attest to the gracious and caring nature of a girl lost far too soon.

Born on 28 June 2005, Zilal was described as a ‘bright light that could never be hidden.’ She first went to London South Bank University Nursery and then spent her next years at Camelot and Crawford Primary schools, before moving up to Sacred Heart RC school.

From a young age, she was heavily involved in the church (both Our Lady of Sorrows RC Peckham and Sacred Heart Camberwell) and served it in many ways: singing in the choir being the thing she loved the most.

“She had the voice of an angel,” Steven Soluade, youth co-ordinator from Our Lady of Sorrows, told us.

He continued: “Zilal was a true measure of what a youth member is. She meant a lot to each of us here and will truly and surely be missed.”

Last year, Zilal was featured in the News when she won the Jack Petchey Award, handed to inspiring youths who have gone the extra mile. In true selfless fashion, she spent her £300 grant on equipment for the music department at Sacred Heart.

A young carer for her family, Zilal leaves behind her mother and best friend, Desiree and two brothers Aurel and Prince – as well as an entire community here in Camberwell.

“…an angel departed too soon.”

As her death was such a shock, they are currently raising money for her funeral costs, so they can give their girl the ‘perfect sendoff’ she deserves.

The family continued: “Zilal was the joy in our lives and an angel on earth who sadly departed too soon. She made a compelling impact on everyone she knew and her zeal for life was unmatched.”

On what would have been her 19th birthday, Friday 28 June, her family and friends will release balloons and hold a special service in her memory.

It will be held in the park at Boston House at 6pm, on Lowth Road in Camberwell.

Her funeral will be on Thursday 18 July at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, Camberwell.

Click here to donate to the fundraiser for her funeral.