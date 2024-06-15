Pensioners in Southwark have the chance to ask hopeful MPs how they will help them if elected on July 4th.

The General Election Hustings is being hosted by Southwark Pensioners’ Action Group (SPAG) in Camberwell.

There will be representatives present from the five largest parties – Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and Reform – to answer people’s burning questions.

The aim is to help older people in Southwark make an informed vote on Thursday 4 July.

SPAG is an established group, raising awareness and campaigning on issues that affect the health and independence of older people.

When: Friday 21 June, from 2pm-4.30pm

Where: Denmark Hill Community Centre, Blanchedowne, SE5 8HL

Register your attendance on 02077084556 or at info@southwarkpensioners.org.uk