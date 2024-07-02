Knife crime remains a persistent problem for communities in Vauxhall and Camberwell Green but not everybody is agreed on how to tackle it.

Stop-and-search, which gives police powers to search people for illegal items if they have ‘reasonable grounds’ to do so, has been touted as one possible solution.

Following the tragic murder of Johanita Dogbey, her killer was caught, and found to be carrying a weapon, after police conducted a stop-and-search.

But campaigners sometimes warn that the policy disproportionately targets ethnic minorities and stokes distrust between police and marginalised communities.

Here is what major party candidates for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green said:

Catherine Dawkins – Green: ‘The Green Party wants Green Party wants intelligence-led, fair policing that builds community trust’

Catherine Dawkins, Green Party candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“Stop and search, while occasionally effective as in the case you’ve given, often risks alienating minority ethnic groups.

“I support Green Party policy which is an intelligence-led, fair policing and building community trust to prevent crime effectively and ensure safer neighbourhoods without discrimination.”

Aarti Joshi – Conservative: ‘Stop and search only when there is clear evidence’

Aarti Joshi, Conservative candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

I support the use of stop and search only when there is clear evidence for it, and when it is targeted and intelligence-led, and when it is only used in the most exceptional of circumstances. There should also be a separate department established alongside the police which is solely responsible for investigating scams, internet fraud and other AI crimes.

Chris French – Liberal Democrat: ‘It should only be used where there are genuine grounds for doing so‘

Chris French, Lib Dem candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“The tragic, unprovoked murder of Johanita is truly shocking and my heart goes out to her family and friends. Knife crime overall needs to be targeted.

“As a former Special Constable, I have used stop and search and I have seen stop and search misused. It can obviously be an effective tool but it is used disproportionately against black and brown people.

“It should only be used where there are genuine grounds for doing so.”

Florence Eshalomi – Labour: ‘The solutions must address the causes – the availability of dangerous knives and gang-related exploitation’

Florence Eshalomi, Labour candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“The hardest part of my time as an MP so far has been speaking to the families of people that have been killed by violence, including Johanita. I will never forget those conversations, which drive me on to finding solutions.

“Stop and Search can be effective but only where there are clear grounds for it. We must recognise the trust issues that have been caused by police overusing these powers, particularly within the Black community.

“The solution to serious violence is to address the causes of it – restricting the availability of dangerous knives, tackling gang-related exploitation, and early intervention to prevent people being drawn to violence in the first place.”

Mike King – Reform

Southwark News was unable to reach Mike King to get his responses to our General Election 2024 questions.

Other candidates standing:

Andrew McRobbie – Social Democratic Party

Seat Analysis

The newly constituted Vauxhall and Camberwell Green is considered a Labour stronghold. Vauxhall, which makes up its bulk, has consistently voted Labour since 1929. In 2019, Labour’s Florence Eshalomi took 56.1 per cent of the vote share. Her nearest rival was Liberal Democrat Sarah Lewis who took 21.3 per cent. Newly added areas like Newington and Camberwell Green are also strong Labour areas.

Vauxhall is diverse ethnically, culturally and economically. Although the area has traditional working-class roots, major redevelopments in recent years have seen more affluent residents move into the area. There is also a very strong LGBTQ+ community. According to the most recent census, 10 per cent of residents identify as LGBTQ+. That is the third most in the UK, surpassed only by Brighton Pavillion and Brighton Kemptown.

The Constituency’s History

Vauxhall and Camberwell Green is a brand new constituency, created following the Boundary Commission’s recommendations. It is mainly made from the old Vauxhall constituency but Camberwell Green has been added on, having previously been part of Peckham and Camberwell. Newington has also joined having previously been a part of Bermondsey and Old Southwark. Areas like Clapham Common and Clapham High Street have meanwhile been taken away and added to the new Clapham and Brixton Hill constituency. The redrawing of boundary lines has been controversial, with some pointing out that Camberwell Green has few cultural or historical ties to Vauxhall.

Vauxhall has consistently voted in Labour MPs since 1929 except in 1931. A 1989 by-election saw Kate Hoey elected to the seat, which she held until 2019 before resigning from the party. Hoey proved to be a prominent, albeit controversial figure within the Labour Party. Her socially conservative views sometimes made her stand out among more progressive colleagues. She also campaigned to leave the EU despite strong support for remain among her constituents. She also spent much of her life in favour of a United Ireland although became more pro-union as her career progressed.

In 2019, Hoey announced she would not stand in at the next general election. Florence Eshalomi was elected in December 2019 in a bruising election for the party nationally which saw Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour secure just 202 seats. Eshalomi, formerly a Lambeth councillor and London Assembly member, is a lifelong Brixton resident who attended local state schools. In her maiden speech to the House of Commons, she said: “I never imagined that almost five years to the day, as I was literally pacing up and down the maternity ward, looking over the river, trying to coerce my daughter to come out, I would now be sat in this Parliament fighting for funding for our hard-working doctors and nurses.”

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Vote Share (%) Percentage +/- Labour Florence Eshalomi 31,165 56.1 -1.2 Liberal Democrat Sarah Lewis 12,003 12.3 +0.8 Conservative Sarah Bool 9.422 16.7 -1.9 Green Jacqueline Bond 2,516 4.5 +2.5 Brexit Party Andrew McGuinness 641 1.1 NEW Independent Salah Faissal 136 0.2 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Florence Eshalomi – Labour

Deliver free breakfast clubs at every primary school in Vauxhall &Camberwell Green, to ease childcare costs for young families. Introduce a new network of youth hubs to tackle anti-social behaviour and reduce violent crime among young people. Support the building of genuinely affordable homes and strengthen the rights of renters in our area, including a complete ban on no-fault evictions.

Chris French – Liberal Democrat

A fair deal for local tenants and leaseholders. Take on Thames Water over raw sewage dumped in the Thames. Clean up our local environment. Stand up for our local LGBTQ+ community.

Catherine Dawkins – Green

Improve Public Transport: I pledge to enhance bus services, extend transport networks, and invest in cycling infrastructure to make commuting in Vauxhall and Camberwell Green easier, greener, and more sustainable. Promote Inclusive and Affordable Housing: I pledge to ensure that all new residential developments in the constituency include a minimum of 50% affordable housing, engaging local communities in the planning process to create inclusive, sustainable neighbourhoods. Environmental and social justice: I pledge that all policies – from housing to education – will be fair and just for the environment and for people. A clean, green future is the only way to truly deliver for local communities and protect the world we live in.

Aarti Joshi – Conservative