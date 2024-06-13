Here’s everything on this weekend including a classical concert of film scores in Borough, a South Asian music festival in Forest Hill and a pride event in Bermondsey.

Celebrate Pride… Latin American-style

Slap bang in the middle of Pride month is this free, all-day event in Bermondsey.

Hosted by Carnaval del Pueblo, the Latin American community has one message – unity. There will be a Spanish bookstall selling queer literature, tango and salsa family dance classes and an open talk about what it means to be Latinx and queer in the UK.

Performances will include a stand-up comedy show and a Brazilian samba display – all hosted by the drag queen Señorita Rita.

Plus Latin American street food will keep guests energised throughout the day.

Where: Magdalen Hall, Purbrook Street, Bermondsey, SE1 3DQ

When: Saturday 15 June; 12 noon – 12am

Admission: Free

Hear your favourite film scores at this church in Borough

Flick fans are invited to St Mary Magdalen Church for a magical evening of timeless cinema classics.

Music from the Movies by Candlelight will bring you all the songs you know and love.

‘Float down Moon River (Breakfast at Tiffany’s) with your huckleberry friend, get that tingly feeling from Chariots of Fire, and feel the heat of the tango from Scent of a Woman, as you bask in the glow of hundreds of candles.’

With more from The Piano, Dr Zhivago, The Sound of Music and Einaudi.

Where: St Mary Magdalen, 193 Bermondsey Street, SE1 3UW

When: Saturday 15 June, 8pm

Admission: £20

Walk along Southwark’s mighty old Victorian railway viaduct

Have you ever taken the time to look around and learn about where you live? Well now’s your chance.

Take a stroll through the alleys, streets and squares of Bankside, London Bridge and Bermondsey – known as the Low Line to learn about how the spaces are being transformed.

The free guided walk, led by Team London Bridge is part of the London Festival of Architecture (LFA) – being celebrated throughout June with a programme of talks, workshops and more.

Where: Meet outside Southwark Underground Station, 68-70 Blackfriars Rd, SE1 8JZ

When: Saturday 15 June, 3pm-5:30pm (LFA is on until 30 June)

Admission: Free (check the full programme of events)

Camberwell Arts Festival ends this weekend

If you haven’t managed to catch it yet, there’s still time!

The 30th anniversary has been celebrated for the last two weeks with open studios, an art market and a fringe festival – and it all ends on Sunday (16 June.) Look out for a barbecue supper club at South London Gallery, a Camberwell Food Walk, and a Pride picnic at Myatt’s Fields Park.

Where: Various locations around Camberwell

When: Until Sunday 16 June

Admission: Free (some events paid for)

Click here for the programme.

South Asian day festival at the Horniman

A celebration of South Asian music, food and artistry is coming to Forest Hill.

Daytimers Festival is a family-friendly day event based in the gardens at the Horniman Museum. There will be chai tasting, a Sri Lankan supper club, craft workshops and more.

Head down to the Horniman Bandstand for a range of bands, artists and DJs representing the widest variety of South Asian musical talent, including Jawari, Robert Luis and British-Bengali musician, Tara Lily.

For those not wanting to buy a festival ticket, in Gallery Square there will be South Indian dance and classical performances, including a Bharatnatyam Dance and Classical Carnatic Violin and Mridangam. This is free for the public.

When: Saturday 15 June, 2pm-7pm

Where: The Horniman Museum and Gardens, 100 London Road, Forest Hill, London SE23 3PQ

Admission: Adults ( £20) Children ( £15)

Go and admire some classic cars

Every month the owners of a fleet of classic motors park up in Waterloo.

Head down to Lower Marsh to see the Waterloo Classics and even sit in one, this Saturday (15 June).

When: Saturday 15 June, 11am-2pm

Where: Lower Marsh, SE1

Admission: Free

Don’t miss:

London’s science and art museums unite for a free event

Make mini-robots, eat sustainable food samples and enjoy an immersive AI experience this weekend in central London.

If you want to brave the busy streets, The Great Exhibition Road Festival is on this Saturday and Sunday (15-16 June) and it’s a must for curious kids.

The annual event sees big institutions like the Natural History Museum, the Science Museum and V&A come together for a celebration of what makes them so great. Think workshops, science shows, musical performances and the chance to broaden your (and your children’s minds.)

Where: Exhibition Road (various venues), South Kensington, SW7

When: Saturday 15 June – Sunday 16 June

Admission: Free (booking required for certain events)

A full programme of events is available to view here.