A dapper mutt from Crystal Palace has been named the ‘Most Handsome Dog’ in a regional heat.

Leo’s best features are his ‘tail swishes’ and ‘little squeaking noises’, according to his owner, Edward.

The four-year-old pooch, who is a mix of Pekingese and four other breeds, will now compete at the semi-final stages of Crufts 2025.

Leo and Edward Drescher. Credit Alan Doyle and The Kennel Club

Edward who described Leo as ‘”too cute”, said: “I’m in disbelief really. I was determined to enter Leo into Scruffts as he always receives such a lot of attention, but I just can’t believe he won!”

He added: “I love that he makes little squeaking noises when he gets excited about seeing another dog & his tail swishes away like a feather boa. It’s just too cute!”

According to a DNA test, Leo is 55% Pekingese, 13% Shih Tzu, 10% Chihuahua, 5% Japanese Chin and 3% Tibetan Spaniel.

“He has this infectious, joyful energy & most people smile as soon as they see him,” Edward added.

Scruffts is an annual dog show competition reserved especially for non-pure-breed dogs.

The regional heat was held at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, as part of the All About Dogs show, between May 5 and 6.

Competing dogs were judged on character, health, personality and temperament.

Other categories included Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch, Golden Oldie Crossbreed and the Good Citizen Dog Training scheme class.

Like Crufts, Scruffts is organised by the Kennel Club, meaning successful cross-breeds head off to the official Crufts 2025 competition.