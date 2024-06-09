A festival in south London, where you can ‘taste as many wines as you like’ in two hours, will take place this summer.

Following a successful event last year, the South London Wine Fair will return to Crystal Palace Park on August 31.

The event brings together 20 exhibitors including winemakers and importers, who will showcase more than 100 wines on the Crystal Palace Park Bowl ‘laptop’ stage.

A ticket allows you to taste as many wines as you like – in an allotted time of just under two hours.

It also offers 50 per cent off your first drink at the all-day pop-up bar, which includes wines, draft beers and cocktails.

In the morning, there will be a free entry session for local drinks or food trade running 10am-12pm.

Anyone interested should email the Fair with your place of work and job title to request access.

There will also be street food from the likes of fried chicken stall Chuckling Wings, as well as Greek gyros and souvlaki makers Smashing Plates.

Wine Fair is presented by Crystal Palace Wine Club, a new south London wine brand looking to remove the pretentiousness from enjoying good wine – their slogan is wine without the bullsh*t.

As well as operating their popular wine bar on Anerley Hill where they hold weekly tastings, they also run an events business, an online store, and a wholesale distribution company.

Tickets are now on sale at £40 for the Fair, with an allotted time of 1 hour 50 minutes.

The event runs from 12pm – 8pm. Please check the time on your ticket.