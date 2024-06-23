South Facing Festival will return to the Crystal Palace Bowl this summer for eight days of music featuring legendary artists including Grace Jones, Future Islands and Yussef Dayes.

The renowned, open-air concert series will showcase an eclectic range of genres throughout July and August.

Find out more about the festival, the line-up, and important dates here:

What is South Facing Festival?

South Facing Festival is a critically-acclaimed music festival held at the iconic Crystal Palace Bowl in south London. Although only in its third year, the festival continues the Bowl’s long-standing tradition of hosting legendary music acts at this historic venue, which has seen performances from Elton John, Bob Marley, Vera Lynn, and the Sex Pistols.

Who is on the line-up?

The 2024 line-up for South Facing Festival boasts a varied mix of artists, including several huge names. Headliners include disco legend Grace Jones, who will lead the new all-dayer event called Love Motion, along with Irish dance-pop star Róisín Murphy and Horse Meat Disco.

Indie favourites Future Islands are set to perform on July 27, while dancehall superstar Popcaan will bring his Unruly Fest to the stage on July 28.

Hip-hop enthusiasts can look forward to performances by The Roots, De La Soul, and The Pharcyde on August 1. Amapiano pioneers Major League DJz will showcase their Balcony Mix London on August 3.

Jazz luminary Yussef Dayes will present Summer Dayes on August 4, featuring contemporary jazz and additional cultural activities.

Pop sensation Jess Glynne is scheduled for August 9, and reggae royalty Damian Marley, alongside Steel Pulse and Kabaka Pyramid, will close out the festival on August 10.

When is it?

The South Facing Festival 2024 will take place over several dates in the summer, specifically on July 26, 27, and 28, and August 1, 2, 4, 9, and 10.

Each day promises a unique musical experience with different headliners and supporting acts. Gates open for weekday events at 4 PM, while weekend events will start between 12 PM and 2 PM. Detailed set times will be available closer to the festival dates on the South Facing Festival website.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for South Facing Festival 2024 are currently on sale and can be purchased through the festival’s official website.

General admission prices range from £55.45 to £64.40, with VIP tickets available from £89.05 to £111.

Special discounts are offered for children on select nights, as well as for local residents, who can get tickets for £39.20 to £44.25. Early entry and group deals such as the 4-for-3 ticket offer are also available. For the latest information on ticket pricing and availability, visit the South Facing Festival website.