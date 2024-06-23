

An Amapiano DJ duo from South Africa are performing a special one-off gig at an open-air venue in South London this summer.

Major League DJz: Balcony Mix London is the latest announcement for the concert series, South Facing Festival, at Crystal Palace Park Bowl.

The outdoor concert on Saturday 3 August will feature support from Oscar MBO, Morda, Andre Power, Nicky Summers B2B Charisse C, and more to be announced.

Hailing from South Africa, Major League DJz are cultural icons and trailblazers in bringing Amapiano to the world.

Amapiano, a Zulu word loosely translated to ‘the pianos’, is a subgenre of kwaito and house music that emerged in South Africa in the mid-2010s. It can be described as a hybrid of deep house, jazz, and lounge music characterized by synths and wide, percussive basslines.

The duo consists of Bandile and Banele Mbere, identical twin brothers with huge, infectious personalities. Their uniqueness and versatility shine throughout their catalogue, having collaborated with a long list of big names, including Major Lazer, Diplo, Tiwa Savage, Black Coffee, and more.

They are also known for their Balcony Mixes (live DJ sets), which showcase African Dance music’s true power, along with their ability to command stages worldwide.

After the recent success of multiple Balcony Mix events in South Africa, now it’s south London’s turn to hear the magical sound.

