A South London councillor has resigned from Labour after she was investigated by the party for allegedly organising a pro-Palestine protest, which she denies.

Hau-Yu Tam, a councillor in Lewisham, said she revoked her Labour Party membership on polling day last week (July 4).

Lewisham Labour Group said Cllr Tam, who represents Evelyn ward in Deptford, was handed a formal warning by the party earlier this year following an investigation.

Her temporary suspension from the party, which was in place during the inquiry, was lifted in February.

However, in a resignation statement posted on X on Tuesday (July 9), Cllr Tam said she’d decided to leave the party, claiming she was falsely accused of organising the rally by people who wanted to expel her from the party.

According to Cllr Tam, who described the allegations as ‘absurd’, other Labour Party members argued that she posed a security threat and as a result weakened the council’s financial resources. “They claimed (hypocritically) that I acted out of retaliation, given that the Israel-Gaza ceasefire motion I proposed had been denied a debate by colleagues at Labour Group,” she added.

Cllr Tam said she remained in the party until the investigation was complete because she wanted to clear her name and ‘fight back against wrongdoing.’

She said she would continue to represent Evelyn ward as an independent councillor and remain as vice-chair of the council’s safer stronger communities select committee.

Cllr Tam was elected to Lewisham Council in May 2022. Lewisham Council is now made up of 54 Labour councillors and one independent councillor, Cllr Tam.

A spokesperson for the local Labour group said: “Lewisham Labour Group was saddened and disappointed to hear that Councillor Hau-Yu Tam has decided to leave the Labour Party.

“Lewisham Labour Group was informed by the Labour Party in November 2023 that Councillor Tam was being investigated by the Party. During this investigation, Councillor Tam’s membership of the party and the Lewisham Labour Group was administratively suspended.

“The investigation resulted in Councillor Tam receiving a formal warning from the party. Her suspension from the party and the Lewisham Labour Group was lifted in February 2024.

“Lewisham Labour Group will continue to work to support and deliver for residents in Evelyn ward and across the borough. We will be working closely with our newly elected Labour government to bring about the meaningful progressive change needed to rebuild Britain after 14 years of divisive and chaotic Tory rule.”

Councillor Hau-Yu Tam was contacted for comment but didn’t reply.