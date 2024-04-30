A Deptford man accused of helping to smuggle migrants into the UK has been arrested.

The 64-year-old is one of four Vietnamese nationals taken into custody as National Crime Agency (NCA) officers swooped on Monday, April 22,

The man, who was arrested in Abinger Grove, is believed to have been the driver who collected migrants arriving on small boats on at least one occasion.



NCA officers also arrested a 23-year-old woman and 25-year-old man in Croydon and a 34-year-old in Leicester.

Investigators allege the group were involved in advertising illegal migration into the UK in social media posts aimed at the Vietnamese community.

The NCA believes migrants were charged thousands of pounds to make “the extremely dangerous” channel crossing.

The 25-year-old from Croydon was arrested on a warrant issued by the French authorities, on suspicion of people smuggling and drug offences, and faces extradition.

In France, twelve people suspected of links to the same people smuggling network have been arrested in the Paris area.

NCA Director of Threat Leadership Chris Farrimond said: “People smuggling via small boats is extremely dangerous and the safety of those making the journey is of no concern for criminal groups who are exploiting them for profit.



“As well the high-risk method of transport, entering under these clandestine means automatically puts these people under increased risk of being forced into exploitation and debt bondage by these groups. Migrants are often sold a dream of a better life and access to well-paid employment in the UK but this is not the reality.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “We are using every possible lever at our disposal to crack down on people smugglers and break their supply chains. Just last week, we signed a new agreement with Vietnam, strengthening our cooperation on illegal migration.



“Together with law enforcement agencies such as the NCA, our French partners, and other countries like Vietnam, we are committed to dismantling the criminal gangs who are trying to turn a profit by abusing our borders.