A man has been charged with murder after another man was fatally stabbed in Deptford.

Local man Robert Robinson, 21, died after suffering multiple stab injuries on Carteret Way on Thursday, June 6.

Dalziell Wedderburn, 44, also from Deptford, was charged with murder yesterday (Sunday, June 9).

A second man, aged 50, was also arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed to a date in early September.

Police rushed to the scene at 10.35pm on Thursday after reports of a stabbing.

They attended alongside paramedics but, despite their best efforts, Robert tragically died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on Saturday, June 8, gave Robert’s cause of death as multiple incised wounds.

Wedderburn was scheduled to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 10).

Police have said the local community could “hold the key to solving” the crime.

Detective Inspector Neil Tovey said: “This is a horrific crime committed by persons who chose to arm themselves with weapons and blight our communities. A young man has died in brutal circumstances and his family are grieving.

“We need to piece together the events which led to the attack on Robert. The incident took place on a residential street, Carteret Way, at a time when many people are likely to have been at home.

“I believe the local community hold the key to solving this crime, and any information, it doesn’t matter how small, may assist us in obtaining justice for Robert’s family.

“No matter how insignificant you think your information, please get in touch with us since it could be key.

“If you captured any footage of the attack or the precursor events, we have opened an online portal where you can upload videos or images – and this can be completed anonymously if you wish.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD8733/6June.

Footage, images and information can be uploaded, anonymously if you wish, to: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS24W58-PO1\

You can also provide information 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.