Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Deptford.

Police were called to Carteret Way, at 10.35pm last night (Thursday, June 6) to reports of stabbing.

A man, believed to be in his twenties, died at the scene despite paramedics’ best efforts.

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed.

Police and London Ambulance Service responded to the incident.

A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information at this early stage is asked to call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD8733/6June. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.