Police are urging the public to step forward with information after the “horrific” murder of a man in Deptford.

Robert Robinson, 21, was fatally stabbed on Carteret Way, on Thursday, June 6.

Detective Inspector Neil Tovey said “This horrific attack was committed by a group of people who chose to arm themselves with weapons and attack a young man in a residential area.”



He said while charging three men, “the investigation is still ongoing and we need to work with the local community to bring justice for Robert and his family.



“This is why I am once again turning to the public for answers. If you have any information, dash cam footage or CCTV images that you feel may assist then please come forward to police to help aid our investigation.

“I want to make it clear that we appreciate all information, no matter how insignificant you may think this is, and you can do so in confidence if you wish.”

Police were called to the scene at approximately 10.35pm, on Thursday, June 6, to reports of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite their best efforts the victim sadly died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD8733/6June.

Footage, images and information can be uploaded, anonymously if you wish, to: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS24W58-PO1

You can also provide information 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.