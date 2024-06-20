A second man has been charged with the murder of a man in Deptford.

Robert Robinson, 21, died from multiple stab injuries on Thursday, June 6.

Kirk Harris, 18 (29/03/06), of New Cross, was charged on Tuesday, June 18.

Dalziell Wedderburn, 44, of Deptford, was charged with murder on Sunday, June 9.

Police were called to Carteret Way at 10.35pm following reports of a stabbing.

Robert, 21, was found by police suffering from multiple stab injuries.

Tragically, he died at the scene despite paramedics’ best efforts.

A post-mortem examination on Saturday, June 8, gave Robert’s cause of death as multiple incised wounds.

Wedderburn appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, June 10.

Harris was scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, June 20.

Another man, aged 50, has been bailed pending further enquiries.