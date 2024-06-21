A third man has been charged with the murder of Robert Robinson in Deptford.

Ryan Wedderburn, 18 (29/05/06) of Windlass Place, Deptford, will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, June 21).



Wedderburn was arrested after attending a south London police station yesterday (Thursday, June 20).



Two other people have appeared in court charged with murder.



Dalziell Wedderburn, 44, (13/09/79) also of Windlass Place, Deptford, was charged with murder on June 9 and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court the following day.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 3.



Kirk Harris, 18 (29/03/06) of New Cross was charged with murder on Tuesday, June 18, and appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on the same day.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 3.



An investigation was launched after Robert, 21, was fatally stabbed in Carteret Way, SE8 on 6 June. Police enquiries are ongoing.