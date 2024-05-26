With so much available for free for anyone aged 12-24, from workshops, recording studios and games galore Deptford’s Albany has got to one of the best places for young people in south London.

“Spaces that are for young people keep them safe, create an atmosphere for creativity, learning, fun and relaxation to take place, take them away from opportunities for crime and ensure they receive support for their mental health,” says Aleksa Asme of Come As You Are (CAYA), a free weekly youth group hosted at Deptford’s The Albany.

CAYA hosts a variety of free workshops, has rehearsal spaces where young people can work on their own projects, a music recording studio with a producer/engineer who leads coaching sessions, and a table tennis table, board and card games, plus free snacks and utilities.

It also hosts spontaneous open-mic and karaoke segments for young people to have fun, explore their creativity, step outside of their comfort zone and share their work. When the sun is shining, attendees also have the opportunity to sit and play outside in the garden.

The youth group at The Albany was born from a recent research project by Aleksa, who is an all-round creative, digital marketer and peer researcher. She uses her work “as a mouthpiece for the issues experienced by young people, specifically in the areas of mental health”.

She recently conducted a peer research project, in collaboration with research partner actress Kaylah Jackson, to explore the question: “Where do young people aged 14-25 go when they aren’t at home or school, and is there a correlation between mental health and the spaces they access?”

The research was done on behalf of youth theatre collective, Sounds Like Chaos, and The Albany, and sponsored by Partnership for Young London, Greater London Authority, the Mayor of London and Rocket Science.

It explored whether the substantial decrease in funding cuts for youth services over the previous decade had an impact or correlation to the increase in mental health issues among young people – the research found that it did.

A key takeaway was that “young people desperately want and need places they can freely and safely access, that are designed for and by them, giving them autonomy over how they use the space,” explains Aleksa.

So, following the findings, they contacted The Albany to design a free youth takeover of the entire building every Tuesday from 3:30pm to 8pm for those aged 12-24.

As well as the facilities and events listed above, CAYA also has trained mentors and facilitators in the space, “because this was a direct request from the young people”, says Aleksa.

The research found that “young people need to be placed at the forefront of decision-making when designing spaces that are for them”.

As a result, when they asked young people what they wanted in a space, 93% of respondents said they wanted emotional attributes, such as mental health support, and having relatable and trustworthy mentors in the space that listen and care for them.

Aleksa explains: “Mentors don’t come across as schoolteachers or people who exert too much authority as that takes away from it being their space. We want them to feel comfortable and autonomous in the space that is for them.”

Coming up in June, CAYA will see Creative Coding Collective and the youth theatre continuing. Plus, Monologue Writing Workshops with playwriter Eva Edo and REZON8 Music Boot Camp Phase 2.

Touching on the location for the youth takeover, Aleksa says the “best thing about being located in Deptford is the amount of diversity that exists in the area.

She explains: “We have so many schools in the neighbourhood that include young people from all different backgrounds and interests making it the ideal hotspot. The borough of Lewisham is known for its creativity and using creative tools to reach young people takes away from the typical stigmas of ‘youth clubs’.”

Come As You Are every Tuesday during term time, 3:30pm to 8pm for ages 12-24

Albany Theatre, Douglas Way, SE8 4AG

www.thealbany.org.uk/projects/come-as-you-are