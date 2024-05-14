A father-son duo who tried scamming a Dulwich resident out of £18,000 for ‘abysmal and worthless’ roof works have been convicted.

James Robert Hearne Junior, 25, and dad James Robert Hearne Senior, 45, were found guilty of fraud and unfair trading offences.

The court heard how the pair used “heavy-handed, bullying, gas lighting and coercive control” tactics to scam their victim.

What began as guttering work spiralled out of control, with Hearne Junior recommending the whole roof be replaced.

At one point, Junior added £2,000 to the bill claiming it was because “the beams need to be stabilised with noggins”.

An independent surveyor’s report confirmed this was “complete nonsense” and that the roof was fine.

Southwark Council became suspicious after staff at the victim’s bank blocked a £4,000 payment to the roofer’s account.

A council investigation found that Hearne Senior’s firm, T&H Roofcare Limited, was originally contracted to carry out guttering work at the Dulwich property.

But the job was swiftly passed to the son’s firm, Drytech Roofing Contractors Limited, which advised that a new roof was needed.

Junior’s team started stripping tiles off the roof without the homeowner’s consent, demanding £16,000 for the work.

No information about cancelling rights was given, as required by law.

With a large section of roof tiles now missing, the homeowner was pressured to pay a £4,000 deposit.

When the transfer was declined, Herne Junior increased the quote to £14,000 for the front of the house only.

Following a period of intimidation, the police were called and Southwark’s Trading Standards intervened.

A surveyor’s report has found it will cost some £6,000 to repair the roof.

Hearne Senior was sentenced to 9 months imprisonment (suspended for 2 years), 150 hours of unpaid work, 10 hours rehabilitation, £3000 compensation, and £1000 costs. Plus a victim surcharge of £100.

Hearne Junior was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment (suspended for 2 years), 200 hours of unpaid work, 20 hours of rehabilitation, £3000 compensation to the victim, and £1,000 costs. Plus a victim surcharge of £100.

Councillor Natasha Ennin, Cabinet Member for Community Safety at Southwark Council, said: “It’s important to exercise caution when getting home improvement works done. Unfortunately, we’ve seen an increase in rogue traders operating locally so we all need to remain vigilant and do the necessary homework to avoid falling foul of unscrupulous criminals.

“Our advice to homeowners would be to avoid dropstep cold-callers and mass leaflet drops. Instead opt for traders personally recommended by friends, family or neighbours. Failing that, it’s a good idea to use a recommended trader scheme backed by trading standards team.”