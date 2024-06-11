A bus stop has been mangled reportedly after a vehicle crashed into it in East Dulwich.

A local resident said the incident took place on East Dulwich Road on Sunday morning (June 9).

Southwark News has not confirmed these details. The Met Police said it would not comment on “collisions with street furniture”.

Photos show the battered bus stop covered in tape and fenced off from the public.

Southwark Council has been approached for comment.

London Ambulance Service could not find a record of the incident.