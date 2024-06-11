A child’s skull was visible through his wounded head after playground equipment collapsed in East Dulwich, his mum has said.

A rotten wooden frame reportedly broke in two, leaving tumbling kids “in tears” and needing hospital treatment, at the Goose Green play area on Friday, June 7.

Children were reportedly seen playing on the broken equipment several days after because Southwark Council failed to clear it up.

Southwark Council carried out two inspections on the playground on May 9 and May 14. Neither found significant issues, with independent inspectors classifying it as low-risk.

The Labour-run council has apologised to the parents and children for their “horrible experience” and is investigating the incident.

A local mum, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I was chatting with another mum and I looked around and saw a pile of children and playground equipment on the floor.

“Kids ran away in tears and I saw my son with another parent and he was bleeding.”

She said her son’s skull was visible through a three-inch wound in his head.

The mum took him to King’s College Hospital after being told to wait forty minutes for an ambulance.

He suffered a concussion but has since recovered. Another child was reportedly injured and received hospital treatment.

A parent shared a photo of what appears to be a rotten timber pillar

Parents reportedly alerted Southwark Council to the incident on the same day and a cordon was erected around the collapsed equipment.

But as late as Sunday, children were still reportedly seen playing on the rubble.

“I want reassurance that playgrounds are managed properly,” the mum said. “They use wood but if they can’t afford to manage that they should use steel.”

She claimed Peckham Rye Park’s playground was also in poor condition.

Parents often complain about the poor state of Southwark’s playgrounds.

Play areas on Bermondsey’s Kirby, Rouel Road and Abbeyfield estates were singled out in the ‘Saddest Playgrounds 2024’ competition.

On the Kirby Estate, residents claimed £10,000 of council funding to revamp the dilapidated play space, which is plagued with rust, sinkholes and broken swings, was not enough.

Southwark Council has previously pledged to audit and improve its play spaces after three were named among London’s ‘saddest’.

London Play, a children’s charity, said play provision is an “easy” target for local authorities making cuts.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Councils do not have any statutory duty to provide play so when they are looking for savings, play provision is an ‘easy’ target. In these times of ongoing austerity, Southwark council is not alone in struggling to balance its budgets and pushing play down the priority list.”

A Southwark Council spokesperson said: “We were shocked to learn that this happened at Goose Green playground, it must have been a horrible experience for the children and parents involved, and we apologise for the distress it has caused. We are investigating what happened and ensuring council-maintained play equipment is safe across the borough.”