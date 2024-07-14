Cleaners working at a Dulwich private school have voted to strike, claiming their hours and £13 hourly rate have been cut.

The workers are employed by DB Services to work at James Allen’s Girls’ School (JAGS) – a £25,000 year independent school.

Gloria Chalaco, cleaner at JAGS and UVW member, said: “We are ready to strike because losing five weeks of work per year is deeply unfair.

“[DB Services] didn’t consult us at all—they just started implementing cuts and changes, ignoring our voices. We can’t just find another job to make up for such a significant income loss, especially with scattered weeks off throughout the year.”

UVW says its members refused to sign new contracts offered by DB Services. In June, DB Services responded by retracting a previous pay rise, reducing wages from £13.15 to £11.55 per hour, UVW said.

The union claims staff have already lost two weeks’ worth of work following ‘unconsulted’ changes to their work patterns. DB Services reportedly wants to cut five weeks in total.

UVW has also piled the pressure on JAGS even though cleaners are not directly employed by the school.

Petros Elia, general secretary of UVW, said: Our members refuse to be invisible, and we will support them in getting the pay and terms they need and deserve.

“While DBS employs the cleaners, JAGS holds responsibility too. They decide where to allocate their vast fortune accumulated from the wealthy and their tax breaks.”

The unionised cleaners voted unanimously in favour of strike action in a ballot that concluded on Friday, July 5.

The dates of industrial action are expected to be announced in due course.

The upcoming strike comes after JAGS teachers launched industrial action over ‘low pay awards’. That dispute has now been resolved, JAGS said.

A JAGS spokesperson said: “The disputed employment arrangements are directly between the employer, DB Services, and their staff. These developments have nothing to do with VAT on school fees but reflect a change to the school’s requirements during school holidays.

“We value everyone who contributes to life at JAGS and we are confident that DB Services and its staff can work together to find a constructive solution. If during the negotiations between the union and DB Services there is anything with which JAGS can assist, we will carefully consider any points raised.”

DB Services was approached for comment.