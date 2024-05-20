A local couple who launched a book series for all ages to colour in loved London landmarks.

What started as a “lovely way” for Emma Barnett and Jeremy Weil’s 5-year-old to engage with his local area has now become a “local love letter”.

Colour Your Streets is a hyper-local colouring book for young and old alike to colour in places they know and love – “and it’s a great way for kids to learn more about where they live”, they say.

Locations to colour include Brixton, Herne Hill, East Dulwich, Battersea, Clapham, Crystal Palace, Peckham, Putney, and so many more.

And they are keen to expand outside of London, too, with books for Manchester, Bristol, Liverpool and Brighton, and New York City’s Brooklyn.

Their son being able to recognise the places that meant something to him in person “made a huge difference to his experience of then colouring them in”.

Having lived in the area for the past ten years, they “know how much people’s areas mean to them”, especially having “also walked our local streets more than ever before because of two maternity leaves and lockdown – we feel so invested in the sights around us”.

Emma says: “I’m thrilled we’re doing Manchester and, although Jeremy grew up in Dulwich from being a baby, he was actually born in NYC so it’s fitting there is Brooklyn and soon to be Manc. Never forget your roots, eh?”

So, how do they choose what makes a picture perfect to colour in? “In the beginning, we would take the photos while walking around the area. We convert these images into line drawings and pull them together into a book for printing here in the UK.”

As they’ve expanded, they’ve had help from others, which they credit in the back of the book. “What’s been fascinating is that we’ve started working with local community groups to provide the photos, and the enthusiasm is overwhelming,” they say. “People’s love and passion for their area is really strong.”

There are often obvious landmarks to include when looking at an area, but “sometimes it’s landmarks that you wouldn’t expect that mean the most – a bakery, swimming baths or a monument of some sort”, Jeremy explains.

When it comes to Dulwich, it is “quite small but it’s also mighty”, he adds. “Visiting the Picture Gallery, walking past Dulwich College in its splendour and experiencing the buzz of the village itself are all not to be missed.”

Jeremy grew up going to Dulwich Park, “so that for me has so many special memories – first bike ride, roller skate and so many others. It’s a wonderful park.”

For Emma, as a Mancunian, “I am still a tourist in London nearly 20 years on since moving here. My top one in Dulwich is the Christ Church and the square of almshouses. It’s simply beautiful and a little oasis in the middle of a bustling village.”

“That’s what is so special about London and that we are celebrating – this unique network of neighbourhoods forming a remarkable patchwork across the city.”

To collaborate and share images, email: info@colouryourstreets.co.uk

www.colouryourstreets.co.uk

Download and colour your own below… Dulwich Picture Gallery