Dulwich and West Norwood constituents will quiz their candidates at a hustings ahead of the general election.

Community groups Norwood Forum and the Herne Hill Forum have joined forces to hold the event on Wednesday, June, 26, at 7pm in the Baptist Church on the corner of Half Moon Lane and Winterbrook Rd, SE24.

The event is free but places must be booked in advance on Eventbrite.

All candidates for the general election in the Dulwich and West Norwood (DAWN) constituency have been invited to attend to debate policies and answer questions from the audience.

Local people are asked to send their questions in advance to: DAWNhustings@gmail.com.

Kim Hart, Chair of Norwood Forum said: “The Dulwich and West Norwood constituency covers a much larger area than its name suggests, reaching from the borders of Brixton, to East Dulwich and all the way to Crystal Palace, covering both Lambeth and Southwark wards. What actions are you looking for from the MP who will represent this widely diverse area after the General Election on 4th July?”

Mary Burguieres, Chair of the Herne Hill Forum said: “This public meeting (hustings) is an important opportunity to ask questions and hear what the candidates’ priorities are on the issues that matter to you, both local and national. It will be an interactive and lively session and we hope to see you there.”

Doors open at 6.30pm with the hustings starting at 7pm. The venue is fully accessible with no dogs allowed except assistance dogs. There will be a bag search and no bags larger than A4 will be permissible in the hall. A cloakroom will be provided.

This event is possible thanks to a grant from the Lambeth Forum Network.

Voters are reminded that they now need to take ID with them to the polling station on July 4. More information on the election can be found here: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/, tickets for the hustings can be booked here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meet-the-candidates-dulwich-west-norwood-constituency-tickets-920010515217, details of the candidates can be found here: https://whocanivotefor.co.uk/elections/SE24%200JW/ and information about the hustings can be found here: https://www.norwoodforum.org/general-election-hustings