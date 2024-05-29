A WW2 code-breaker, who decrypted Nazi war secrets and was played by Keira Knightly in The Imitation Game, will receive a blue plaque.

Joan Clarke has been honoured by English Heritage with the plaque at her childhood home in West Dulwich today (Wednesday 29 May).

More than Alan Turing’s love interest, as in The Imitation Game (2014) starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Clarke was a gifted mathematician in her own right.

She was part of a team of cryptanalysts working in Hut 8 at Bletchley Park during the Second World War.

They decoded more than a million intercepted German naval messages transmitted on the Enigma machines and so enabled Allied ships to consistently avoid German U-boats.

As a result of their work, they were able to critically reduce the number of Allied ships destroyed by the German navy – from around 100 a month to only two in November 1941.

The plaque will mark the semi-detached Edwardian house, 193 Rosendale Road, that was Clarke’s family home while growing up.

It was while living there that Clarke won a scholarship to study mathematics at Newnham College, Cambridge in 1936.

She returned to her West Dulwich pad during the university holidays and on family visits whilst working at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire, which was the wartime headquarters of the Government Code and Cipher School.

Dr Susan Skedd, Blue Plaques Historian at English Heritage, said: “Joan Clarke spent her formative years in this house, during which time she went from being a promising student, with a love of mathematics to becoming a remarkable code-breaker at Bletchley Park and later at GCHQ.”

The Hut 8 team continued to rise to new challenges when, in 1942, a fourth rotor was added to the naval Enigma machines, making the codes much tougher to crack.

German U-boats were briefly able to attack Allied shipping convoys once more, however, the new code was broken when Clarke deduced that the fourth rotor used the same cypher as the three-rotor system and the steady flow of deciphered messages resumed.

In the run-up to D-Day, Hut 8 worked closely with Hut 10 to decode the weather signals sent by the Germans and to support the increasing number of SOE operations and bombing raids preparing the way for the invasion on 6 June 1944.

Following the war, Clarke continued to work for GC&CS which moved to RAF Eastcote in north-west London, where it was renamed Government Communications Head Quarters (GCHQ).

Always modest about her achievements, she shared nothing about her post-war work for GCHQ, most of which will remain secret until documents are declassified. Her confidentiality also explains the lack of photos there are of her.

The plaque is being awarded in time for the 80th anniversary of D-Day this year, Thursday 6 June.

This is not her first blue plaque. In 2019, she was honoured with one outside her former house in Oxford.

