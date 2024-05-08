Local brewers will serve frothy ales and ‘proper’ ciders at the Dulwich Beer Festival this month.

Hosted at Dulwich Hamlet FC’s Champion Hill Stadium, visitors can choose from 50 real ales and 25 ciders and perries, from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25.

Organisers have enlisted local brewers like Brixton-based Anspach and Hobday to bring their wares along.

The Dulwich Beer Festival poster

But national wholesaler Flying Ferkin is also providing 50 per cent of the beers, meaning visitors can sample drinks you won’t find in south London pubs.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), which has helped organise the festival, has assured this paper it will serve “proper ciders – not Magners and Strongbow”.

Visitors can look forward to another rare pleasure – a drink in the stadium’s stands.

Since 1985, consuming alcohol on the terraces has been banned during English football matches.

So while Dulwich Hamlet FC fans can always have a drop at pitch level, enjoying a beer in the stands is usually forbidden.

Hot and cold food will be on offer and discounts are available to CAMRA members.

The Dulwich Beer Festival will take place from 12pm to 10.30pm from May 23 to May 25. Admission costs £5 and £3 for CAMRA members.

The event is taking place at Dulwich Hamlet Football Club, Champion Hill Stadium, Edgar Rail Way, SE22.