Dulwich residents fear moving 120 pupils to two new school buildings just 200 metres down the road will push traffic to ‘unbearable’ levels.

James Allen’s Girls School (JAGS) has proposed relocating its Pre-Preparatory cohort, aged four to seven, to the main school site on East Dulwich Grove.

The private school says the Pre-Prep’s current home, a Victorian building at 2 Dulwich Village, has become too small.

The JAGS main school site on East Dulwich Grove and a computer-generated image of the new school buildings’ proposed design (inset). Image: Southwark Planning Documents

A school spokesperson said the relocation would make minimal difference to congestion, adding that the development would “breathe new life” into unoccupied land.

Despite being a short walk away from the current site, some local residents insist the relocation will make all the difference to local traffic.

They say East Dulwich Grove, a boundary road since the council installed a Low Traffic Neighbourhood in 2020, is already clogged with cars and pollution.

Maggie Brown, Chair of the East Dulwich Grove Tenants’ and Residents’ Association (TRA), said: “The result will be unbearable congestion, pollution and angry horn blowing. JAGS should stay where it is, secure behind a group of mature trees with a 20-acre playing field behind and free parking for parent drop-offs on Village Way.”

Local resident Bridget Furst was also adamant the 200-metre move would clog up the street: “Parents will not want to park on Village Way and walk with their children in the rain to East Dulwich Grove.”

Roughly 30 objectors have raised concerns about the plans, with many citing congestion and pollution as key concerns.

But according to planning documents submitted by the school, the Victorian school building at 2 Dulwich Village is no longer suitable.

“It has become apparent in recent years that the building is too small and constrained for pupils and staff, and will not meet the future needs and aspirations of the school,” the school wrote.

The East Dulwich Grove TRA has however insisted that “busy commuter traffic” is already being “funnelled in at the same time as children arrive at school”.

The JAGS school site. Credit: Submitted Planning Documents

Southwark Council traffic data for East Dulwich Grove, recorded last summer, showed traffic was up by 29 per cent compared to pre-Covid levels.

The East Dulwich Grove TRA wants extensive traffic impact assessments to be carried out before the application is considered by Southwark Council.

If approved by Southwark Council, the two new school buildings would mean demolishing two detached, unoccupied post-war dwellings.

The new development would comprise a three-storey main teaching block, and a separate double-height hall.

A public consultation period ran from October 26 to November 22 2023 which included two public consultation events at the school.

Representatives from the school, architects, landscape architects, transport and air quality consultants all attended.

A separate planning application has been submitted for the current Pre-Prep school site.

The building would be converted into four residential apartments, while retaining the hall and garden classroom for educational uses.

Founded in 1741, JAGS teaches 1,100 students aged 4 to 18. Its alumni include novelist Anita Brookner, actor Lucy Boynton and MP Claire Coutinho.

A JAGS spokesperson said: “The proposed redevelopment will breathe new life into currently unoccupied buildings and provide an exciting opportunity to deliver a new Pre-Prep site which better aligns with our educational vision for the future and improves connectivity and shared facilities with our main school site.

“We were delighted to welcome members of the local community to JAGS for the public consultation and look forward to working closely with Southwark Council as the planning application moves forward.”