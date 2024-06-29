Local traffic measures like Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) are implemented by local authorities but MPs can influence councils’ decision-making.

Journalists have been probing the major parties on their policies regarding the controversial traffic measures in recent weeks and months.

Keir Starmer has said LTNs are a “good idea” but up to “local authorities to decide”. Rishi Sunak, on the other hand, previously asked local councils to produce reports on their efficacy. Reform has made scrapping LTNs a part of its manifesto.

In Dulwich Village, an LTN installed during lockdown in July 2020 has proved controversial ever since, with some saying it has imperiled elderly and vulnerable residents’ access to essential services and support networks.

Campaigners have unsuccessfully tried to revoke it. In April, Southwark Council banned emergency vehicle access which some local residents had fought hard to get in the first place.

Southwark News asked Dulwich and West Norwood’s parliamentary candidates about their views on the Dulwich Village LTN. Here is what they said:

Helen Hayes – Labour: ‘I take concerns seriously but LTNs are vital for tackling climate change and health and well-being’

Helen Hayes, Labour candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“I’ve spoken to hundreds of residents in the Dulwich Village area, and they have a wide range of views about the traffic measures that have been introduced.

“I have taken the concerns of those who are opposed to the LTN seriously and where there are practical issues which need to be resolved, such as allowing Blue Badge holders to drive through the camera-based restrictions, or reducing the operating hours, I’ve successfully made the case for this with the Council.

“The measures have however delivered a step change in the numbers of people, particularly young people, cycling on a regular basis which is a really important shift. It is vital for tackling climate change, and really good for health and wellbeing.”

Leon Cook – Conservative: ‘The Dulwich Village LTN is environmentally unfriendly’

Leon Cook, Conservative candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“The LTN was supposed to reduce congestion. It has achieved the opposite. Journey times have quadrupled. It has had a dramatic effect on people’s daily lives, public transportation and small to medium enterprises [SMEs].

“It is very telling that Southwark has never produced an impact study on the scheme. The policy is environmentally unfriendly by keeping people in their vehicles longer.

“The same can be said for the proposed West Dulwich LTN with local businesses and residents overwhelmingly against its imposition.”

Pete Elliot – Green: ‘I am a fan of LTNs but Southwark Council must listen to legitimate concerns’

Pete Elliot, Green Party candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“I feel that the LTNs were introduced in a hurry across our area and not enough time was given to solve individual concerns and win over hearts and minds prior to implementation. I think that Southwark Council needs to continue to listen to residents and find ways to work around legitimate concerns and accessibility issues and ensure that elderly and disabled people are not cut off.

“I am a fan of low traffic neighbourhoods and I understand the logic of creating safer streets for all residents. There are too many cars on the roads, many of which are not performing any useful purpose for 90% of the time.”

Gary Stevens – Reform: ‘My party will ban LTNs’

Gary Stevens, Reform candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“I stand firmly against Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) and the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which have proven to be detrimental to social cohesion and disproportionately affect the poorest and most vulnerable in our communities. These measures must be removed, and I fully support Reform’s policy to legislate their removal across DAWN and the UK.

“There has been ever-increasing government interference in our lives, and the other issue I see with LTNs is, what is next? What else is being dreamed up to restrict our free movement within our communities?

“LTNs are meant to decrease pollution, however, they have created more congestion and pollution than they were meant to resolve along with the issues highlighted with social cohesion.”

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat: ‘I have pushed for a post-trial analysis of the Dulwich Village LTN – but clear air if a fundamental right’

Donna Harris, Liberal Democrat candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“Liberal Democrats believe clean air is a fundamental right and we should be doing all that we can to improve the environment. It’s important an MP has an overview of how local council interventions such as LTNs are affecting the lives and safety of constituents and the public transport network.

“As Leader of the Opposition on Lambeth Council, from Day 1 I pushed for comprehensive data for post-trial analysis to ensure evidence-based decision-making.”

Other candidates standing:

Mike Spenser – Independent

Seat Analysis

Dulwich and West Norwood is yet another strong Labour seat, with the party holding it since its creation in 1997. But the Greens saw a surge of support in the 2019 election and it will be interesting to see how a centrist Labour Party fares.

Like much of south London, Dulwich and West Norwood is diverse in every sense of the word. Straddling the boroughs of Southwark and Lambeth, it includes wealthy areas like Dulwich Village, known for its high property values and independent schools, as well as more deprived neighbourhoods in Tulse Hill and West Norwood.

It is also one of the country’s most educated constituencies, according to 2021 census data. In areas like Dulwich Village and Herne Hill & Dulwich Park, 67.4 and 72.8 per cent of people have achieved at least a bachelor’s degree.

The 2019 election saw Labour’s Helen Hayes secure a comfortable 65.6 per cent of the vote share. But that year also saw a Green surge, largely due to Brexit. Cast your mind back, and you may remember that pro-EU candidates from the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Plaid Cymru agreed not to stand against each other in 60 UK constituencies. The electoral pact was named ‘Unite to Remain’.

Without a Lib Dem candidate to compete against, the Green Party under local candidate Jonathan Bartley secured 16.5 per cent of the vote share, a massive 14 per cent increase. EU membership has fallen off the political agenda, with the major parties preferring to avoid the complex, contentious issue. When the electorate is agreed on so many of the problems facing the country, why risk upsetting potential voters with such a divisive issue? Don’t expect any candidates to stand down this time. A Liberal Democrat insider told us the party would “absolutely not” be “making that mistake again” with local party members being “annoyed” by the 2019 electoral pact.

Having said that, both the Lib Dems and Greens have identified rejoining the EU as a long-term objective. It will be interesting to see if Dulwich and West Norwooders are still motivated by the ramifications of Brexit when they reach the ballot box. Given that it was the third-staunchest remainer constituency during the EU referendum, it could still prove a key electoral issue.

High on the local agenda is the NHS. Parts of the constituency, like Gipsy Hill and West Dulwich, have been described as a ‘health desert’, located far away from major hospitals. The recent ransomware attack, which affected the Tessa Jowell Centre, will have highlighted the NHS’ ongoing struggles with waiting times. Voters also tend to be concerned about climate change. Meanwhile, parents who say their children are being mugged en route to school will be looking to the parties for solutions to crime. The cost-of-living crisis will also be very important to many voters.

The Constituency’s History

Created in 1885 Dulwich and West Norwood was originally a suburban constituency, voting Conservative in all nineteen elections from 1885 to 1935. Notable MPs included Sir Frederick Hall and Bonar Law, who became Prime Minister in 1922. In 1892 a Liberal candidate estimated Dulwich had around 4,000 working-class voters out of 10,500 and observed that although it had a reputation as a ‘villa constituency’ there were many voters living in less impressive houses.

The 1945 election was pivotal, with Labour candidate Wilfrid Vernon narrowly winning. His maiden speech was unconventional, proposing ideas like retraining bombers for a world police force and relocating the House of Commons to remote “Northern Rhodesia or Tanganyika, or Arctic Canada”. In 1952, Vernon admitted to MI5 his involvement in a pre-war Soviet espionage ring but wasn’t exposed then. He lost his seat in 1951 by 691 votes.

From 1945 to 1992, Dulwich was a marginal seat. Labour’s Samuel Stilkin served from 1964 to 1983, succeeded by Conservative Geral Bowden. Tessa Jowell’s 1992 election marked a period of Labour stability. In 1997, Dulwich merged into the new Dulwich and West Norwood constituency. As MP, Jowell improved public services, education, and healthcare, notably advocating for mental health services. Nationally, she was known for her role in securing the 2012 London Olympics as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Helen Hayes was elected in 2015.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Helen Hayes 36,521 65.5 -4.1 Green Jonathan Bartley 9,211 16.5 +14.0 Conservative Jane Lyons 9,160 16.4 -3.1 Brexit Party Julia Stephenson 571 1.0 NEW Christian Peoples Alliance Anthony Hodgson 242 0.4 NEW UKIP John Plume 73 0.1 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Helen Hayes – Labour

I’ll fight to rebuild our local NHS services, including NHS dentistry. I’ll work to tackle the housing crisis, reforming the planning system to make it easier for our councils to deliver the genuinely affordable homes local residents need. I’ll work to address the cost of living crisis, bring down energy bills and deliver clean renewable energy to tackle the climate emergency.

Pete Elliot – Green

Work tirelessly to support Southwark and Lambeth residents with housing issues and ensure their homes are safe, secure and insulated to the highest standards to reduce fuel bills and improve comfort. Do everything in my power to prevent further privatisation of the National Health Service which will be under massive threat from a large Labour majority who started the privatisation under Tony Blair. In everything I do as MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, social justice and environmental justice will drive my decision making and priorities. Democracy is broken in this country and we need to bring our government structures into the 21st century and make politics more accessible to all.

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat

Fix the housing crisis – safe, secure and warm homes for everyone. Take action to rescue the NHS and social care – ensure everyone can get a GP or dentist appointment when they need it, and reform mental health services and CAMHS so they are fit for purpose for all. Get Britain back on the road to EU membership by rebuilding our trading relationship with our nearest neighbours.

Leon Cook – Conservative

Scrap LTNs to free up congestion. Overturn or prevent any imposition of VAT on schools that will explode the state school sector. Protect our green public spaces and make them more accessible including to the elderly or disabled by eradicating close-by CPZs.

Gary Stevens – Reform