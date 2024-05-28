There was a sense of relief when the Garrick Club – a male-only society counting aristocrats, leading lawyers and politicians among its membership – finally voted to admit female members last month. It was a long time coming given the club was founded in 1831. But The Dulwich Club, a 251-year-old dining group, was slightly quicker off the mark.

While the Dulwich Club does not count the leading actors or cabinet ministers among its membership, it has a lot in common with the Garrick. Both host parties in illustrious halls, whether it be Dulwich College or a Covent Garden palazzo, both have bizarre traditions stretching back to the age of horse and cart, and both, you could argue, exude a sense of pomp.

Yet unlike its central London equivalent, The Dulwich Club didn’t need a Guardian exposé to start admitting women. Motivated by a desire to “move with the times”, members voted to permit female membership three years ago. Katherine Opie-Smith, 59, a local dentist, was the first to join.

Recounting her inaugural speech to fellow members, she says: “I tried to make it not too heavy and a bit light-hearted – slightly taking the p*ss out of the old blokes without being rude! I told them I’d try not to get nail varnish and glitter on the agenda. I certainly didn’t say I was hoping to cause too many waves!”

The club has all the hallmarks of a hallowed past. It has an original ivory gavel, a tattered 250-year-old menu book and retains its founding entry fee of one guinea (£1.05). But for Katherine, the pull was a “nice dinner” and good company.

“The people are very nice,” she explains. “It’s about Dulwich rather than anything else. It’s local people so people who have shops or local knowledge. It’s not based on your category of income although it does tend to be educated. I’m probably the thickest person there!”

The 250-year-old Dulwich Club menu book

While the Garrick Club has lifted its ban on women, 40 per cent of members voted against the rule change, reportedly debating the matter for two hours. On the other hand, Dulwich Club Secretary Ian Rankine said only “one or two” members were concerned about allowing ladies into the fray.

There’s also been debate about the extent to which these mini-societies are centres of power. The Dulwich Club, with its local focus, certainly isn’t some shadowy realm of authority. But with the Garrick, Travellers Club, Savile Club and Beefsteak clubs, it is hard to be sure.

Columnist Simon Jenkins, a Garrick member himself, says its can’t be a ‘some fiendish hotbed of influence’ because the average age is 70 with many retired. But this ignores the fact that Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, Michael Gove, Kwasi Kwarteng, twelve House of Lords members and 150 KCs are among its ranks.

Katherine, reflecting on this, said: “When it’s just blokes talking things over it’s worrying… to be able to decide things behind closed doors without any women’s input. The more influential your membership is, the higher the stakes are.”