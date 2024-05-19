Owner Alastair Kenward tells us about opening up shop in East Dulwich, the importance of a love of reading and choosing a favourite book

Rye Books has been around since 2011, can you tell us a bit about your story from then to now?

Alastair Kenward: This morning, I was getting dressed and making breakfast on all fours because I’d put some discs out in my back. It’s quite hard to put into words, it hasn’t been easy, but from then ‘til now, the most important thing is the people who have supported the shop. They have helped the shop grow. And recently, the love I’ve been shown due to health issues has been humbling.

And tell us about you and your background…

I’ve always been keen on art, I went to art college, and I’ve done a lot of different things. The most gorgeous thing in my life is my son, then I guess George (the dog).

What inspired you to originally open a bookshop?

I didn’t realise when I was younger what books did for me, how much peace, solace, self-reflection and entertainment they give you and what you can learn. It came back to me later when I really needed it, it was like: “Why should I do what the state has groomed me to be?

I can do what other people can do.” I’ve always been passionate about community and culture, we need culture, we need that more than ever.

When people come to Rye Books, what can they expect?

Hopefully, some interesting books you might not have discovered yet! Occasionally George barks at the door, in his defence he doesn’t mean it. Just dogs and doors, I guess. But also smells, I’m big on smells, so I hope it smells nice. Of books and coffee, we serve Old Spike [Roastery] coffee.

Relatedarticles No Content Available

How does it feel to be a place that encourages a love of reading? Or being able to chat with other book lovers?

Extremely lucky, when someone says they loved the book they bought and recommended it to all their friends, or a mum or dad that says their kid is now reading again, is pretty amazing really.

Also, I get to meet some fantastic authors and do events with them, each event drawing a different crowd, different interests, customers meet them, too, on our book nights. Blessed really, there’s always something new to learn for myself and everybody.

Dulwich is a spot that encourages local shopping, why do you think this is?

In short, there are so many amazing great independent shops in Dulwich, and we are so lucky to have North Cross Road Market, a great place to shop with friends and grab some food on a Saturday. It’s about convenience; you can pretty much get anything you need in Dulwich and Peckham combined, and you go back for the brilliant service you get in those shops.

Why is it important for people to shop locally, especially with competition from huge online companies?

Why pay for a bloated billionaire to send themselves to Mars if you can afford otherwise?

More so if you live in an area that doesn’t have local shops, a library, a pub or a market as so much of the UK is now like, there’s no community, nowhere for people to meet – especially older people – and crime has been proven to rise.

When we industrialise, what we do is we lose our connections with each other.

That said, people are extremely lucky in Dulwich that there is so much support for independent businesses here because people love their area and believe in local.

There is always some erosion, though, in many ways unstoppable as there are no restrictions on what landlords can charge for shop rents (and residential). We lost Willow recently, on North Cross Road, a shop of 25 years. Also, Dulwich Cafe and Hisar. It needs government / local authority intervention to cap rents to help preserve independent shops and their communities.

Hopefully one day they will listen to what we’ve all been saying for years!

What are your favourite things to do in Dulwich?

Food, oh I love eating and to be fair to everybody, there are too many brilliant pubs and restaurants and bars to choose from! We love the parks and trees, George and me. There are some cracking trees around.

I’ve got to ask, what is your favourite book?

An impossible question. In many ways there can’t be, I guess we have favourites at different times in our life.

47 North Cross Road, East Dulwich, SE22 9ET

ryebooks.co.uk