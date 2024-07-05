Ellie Reeves holds the Labour seat for the newly created Lewisham West and East Dulwich.

She got 59.0 per cent of the vote, down from 61.2 per cent in 2019. Reeves was been a Labour MP for Lewisham West and Penge since 2017.

The Lewisham West and East Dulwich boundary was newly created for the 2024 general election. It combines areas from four different parliamentary constituencies; Lewisham West and Penge, Lewisham Deptford, Camberwell and Peckham and Dulwich and West Norwood. However, the bulk of the new constituency is made up of the first two.

The Green Party, represented by Callum Fowler, finished second, receiving 9,009 votes, equivalent to 19.4 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats, represented by Josh Matthews, received 4,549 votes, a negative swing of 2.2 per cent.

The full results were:



Ellie Reeves – Labour: 27,406 votes

Callum Fowler – Green: 9,009 votes

Josh Matthews – Liberal Democrat: 3,558 votes

Christine Wallace – Conservative: 3,477 votes

Marian Newton – Reform UK: 2,234 votes

Gwenton Sloley – Workers Party of Britain: 427 votes

Katherine Hortense – Christian Peoples Alliance: 303 votes