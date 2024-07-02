Dulwich and West Norwood straddles both Lambeth and Southwark – two of the biggest social housing landlords in the country.

In Southwark, the council is struggling to bring its 1,600 empty homes back into use. Meanwhile, questions have been raised over its ability to support residents and stay on top of repairs.

A 2023 investigation found that 78 resident services officers (RSOs) – responsible for supporting tenants and leaseholders – were covering 617 households each.

This was particularly acute on Dulwich’s Kingswood Estate where a single RSO oversaw 733 households. Lara Daniel, chair of the Kingswood Estate Tenants’ and Residents’ Association, said the workload was “too much” for one officer.

We asked Dulwich and West Norwood candidates two questions about housing:

How can we get these much-needed empty homes brought back into use at a faster rate? What needs to be done to ensure council estates are kept to a good standard and their residents supported?

Here is what they said:

Helen Hayes – Labour: ‘Conservative and Lib Dem cuts have hit housing budgets’

“The Conservative and Lib Dems’ cuts to housing budgets have made it much harder for Southwark and councils across the country to deliver refurbished homes. We need central government to be working supportively with our councils to help them to deliver for residents. For the past 14 years we have seen governments that have outsourced the pain of their cuts to our councils and then outsourced all of the blame when it has been hard to deliver.”

“Again, the way that local authorities have been stripped of resources by 14 years of Conservative and Lib Dem cuts has made it much harder for them to deliver the services residents need. A Labour government will work with our local councils to deliver the services residents need.”

Pete Elliot, Green Party candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

Pete Elliot – Green: ‘End Section 21 no fault evictions’

I have been campaigning on housing for the last 10 years. The scandals of demolitions of solid (but neglected) housing estates across London was what attracted me to politics in the first place. The impact on existing residents is barely considered in these developments and communities are utterly broken by the process.”



He added: “I want to see an immediate end to section 21 (no fault) evictions and I want everyone to feel secure in their homes. We are seeing so many mental health issues caused by poor and insecure housing.

“I am a former Lambeth Councillor and I do not know Southwark Council quite as in depth but I see that the challenges are very similar. One issue in Lambeth is the poor contract management and the outsourcing of contracts to private contractors who seem to not have customer satisfaction at the heart of their business.”

Leon Cook – Conservative: ‘Residents should be involved through scrutiny panels‘

“Housing should always prioritise local people. To see council homes left unoccupied for six months is simply unacceptable and is yet another failing of Labour controlled Southwark Council. The answer lies in having residents actively participate in strategic core groups and resident scrutiny panels, early identification of void properties, prioritisation of housing that needs little remediation, continually upgrading housing stock and using technological advancements, including IOT and smart home technologies to ensure housing never reaches the point of being uninhabitable. A robust asset management system is integral to this exercise.”

“A further example of financial mismanagement by a Labour run authority that has left RSOs stretched in their ability to look after an extreme number of households. A Conservative MP would allow for adequate scrutiny of this process and hold them to account for residents. People should expect their council tax to work for them and for public servants to have the capacity to respond. Embracing digital and rolling out a comprehensive app system that allows residents to flag issues as they arise would help.”

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat: ‘I would campaign for a ten-year emergency programme to insulate Britain’s homes’

“Southwark is in a housing emergency and needs to stop dragging its feet on this. It should follow Lib Dem-run Richmond Council’s lead in implementing a social housing improvement plan that enshrines the high standards that people deserve rather than scheduling more demolitions. The next government must reverse years of Tory cuts and give Councils long term, devolved funding settlements so they can maintain housing to high standards and have freedom to implement the Lib Dem policy of a national target to build 150,000 new social homes every year.”

“I will campaign for a 10-year emergency programme to insulate Britain’s homes and new standards to ensure every house is warm and cheap to heat as well as reducing emissions. We need to make sure that residents know their rights and how to escalate issues effectively. Officers need to be out in the community, not sat at a desk in Tooley Street, and I will support brilliant initiatives like the Southwark Lib Dems proposal to introduce a one-stop shop that would streamline access to services for residents.”

Gary Stevens, Reform candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

Gary Stevens – Reform: ‘Contractors need more scrutiny’

“Both of the above items are within the remit of the relevant local authority, however, as an ex-Councillor I have worked on Housing Committees, and I have a reasonable amount of experience in this area. As the local MP, I would certainly like to be briefed on the issues by the relevant local authority committee(s) to unpack what is going on here and the reasons for the situations presented. I would keep in close contact with the local authority to try and assist where necessary.

“As with the question related to the works scandal, this sort of issue can occur due to contractors not keeping up with their performance targets and a lack of scrutiny and oversight of the contractors, as well as potentially the contractor procurement process. This scrutiny can be across the Council Officers as well as Councillors and it may simply come down to communications issues, and a lack of information and clarity.

“If there are funding issues, then I would work with the local authority and central government to ensure that adequate levels of funding are available.”

Other candidates standing:

Mike Spenser – Independent



Seat Analysis

Dulwich and West Norwood is yet another strong Labour seat, with the party holding it since its creation in 1997. But the Greens saw a surge of support in the 2019 election and it will be interesting to see how a centrist Labour Party fares.

Like much of south London, Dulwich and West Norwood is diverse in every sense of the word. Straddling the boroughs of Southwark and Lambeth, it includes wealthy areas like Dulwich Village, known for its high property values and independent schools, as well as more deprived neighbourhoods in Tulse Hill and West Norwood.

It is also one of the country’s most educated constituencies, according to 2021 census data. In areas like Dulwich Village and Herne Hill & Dulwich Park, 67.4 and 72.8 per cent of people have achieved at least a bachelor’s degree.

The 2019 election saw Labour’s Helen Hayes secure a comfortable 65.6 per cent of the vote share. But that year also saw a Green surge, largely due to Brexit. Cast your mind back, and you may remember that pro-EU candidates from the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Plaid Cymru agreed not to stand against each other in 60 UK constituencies. The electoral pact was named ‘Unite to Remain’.

Without a Lib Dem candidate to compete against, the Green Party under local candidate Jonathan Bartley secured 16.5 per cent of the vote share, a massive 14 per cent increase. EU membership has fallen off the political agenda, with the major parties preferring to avoid the complex, contentious issue. When the electorate is agreed on so many of the problems facing the country, why risk upsetting potential voters with such a divisive issue? Don’t expect any candidates to stand down this time. A Liberal Democrat insider told us the party would “absolutely not” be “making that mistake again” with local party members being “annoyed” by the 2019 electoral pact.

Having said that, both the Lib Dems and Greens have identified rejoining the EU as a long-term objective. It will be interesting to see if Dulwich and West Norwooders are still motivated by the ramifications of Brexit when they reach the ballot box. Given that it was the third-staunchest remainer constituency during the EU referendum, it could still prove a key electoral issue.

High on the local agenda is the NHS. Parts of the constituency, like Gipsy Hill and West Dulwich, have been described as a ‘health desert’, located far away from major hospitals. The recent ransomware attack, which affected the Tessa Jowell Centre, will have highlighted the NHS’ ongoing struggles with waiting times. Voters also tend to be concerned about climate change. Meanwhile, parents who say their children are being mugged en route to school will be looking to the parties for solutions to crime. The cost-of-living crisis will also be very important to many voters.

The Constituency’s History

Created in 1885 Dulwich and West Norwood was originally a suburban constituency, voting Conservative in all nineteen elections from 1885 to 1935. Notable MPs included Sir Frederick Hall and Bonar Law, who became Prime Minister in 1922. In 1892 a Liberal candidate estimated Dulwich had around 4,000 working-class voters out of 10,500 and observed that although it had a reputation as a ‘villa constituency’ there were many voters living in less impressive houses.

The 1945 election was pivotal, with Labour candidate Wilfrid Vernon narrowly winning. His maiden speech was unconventional, proposing ideas like retraining bombers for a world police force and relocating the House of Commons to remote “Northern Rhodesia or Tanganyika, or Arctic Canada”. In 1952, Vernon admitted to MI5 his involvement in a pre-war Soviet espionage ring but wasn’t exposed then. He lost his seat in 1951 by 691 votes.

From 1945 to 1992, Dulwich was a marginal seat. Labour’s Samuel Stilkin served from 1964 to 1983, succeeded by Conservative Geral Bowden. Tessa Jowell’s 1992 election marked a period of Labour stability. In 1997, Dulwich merged into the new Dulwich and West Norwood constituency. As MP, Jowell improved public services, education, and healthcare, notably advocating for mental health services. Nationally, she was known for her role in securing the 2012 London Olympics as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Helen Hayes was elected in 2015.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Helen Hayes 36,521 65.5 -4.1 Green Jonathan Bartley 9,211 16.5 +14.0 Conservative Jane Lyons 9,160 16.4 -3.1 Brexit Party Julia Stephenson 571 1.0 NEW Christian Peoples Alliance Anthony Hodgson 242 0.4 NEW UKIP John Plume 73 0.1 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Helen Hayes – Labour

I’ll fight to rebuild our local NHS services, including NHS dentistry. I’ll work to tackle the housing crisis, reforming the planning system to make it easier for our councils to deliver the genuinely affordable homes local residents need. I’ll work to address the cost of living crisis, bring down energy bills and deliver clean renewable energy to tackle the climate emergency.

Pete Elliot – Green

Work tirelessly to support Southwark and Lambeth residents with housing issues and ensure their homes are safe, secure and insulated to the highest standards to reduce fuel bills and improve comfort. Do everything in my power to prevent further privatisation of the National Health Service which will be under massive threat from a large Labour majority who started the privatisation under Tony Blair. In everything I do as MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, social justice and environmental justice will drive my decision making and priorities. Democracy is broken in this country and we need to bring our government structures into the 21st century and make politics more accessible to all.

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat

Fix the housing crisis – safe, secure and warm homes for everyone. Take action to rescue the NHS and social care – ensure everyone can get a GP or dentist appointment when they need it, and reform mental health services and CAMHS so they are fit for purpose for all. Get Britain back on the road to EU membership by rebuilding our trading relationship with our nearest neighbours.

Leon Cook – Conservative

Scrap LTNs to free up congestion. Overturn or prevent any imposition of VAT on schools that will explode the state school sector. Protect our green public spaces and make them more accessible including to the elderly or disabled by eradicating close-by CPZs.

Gary Stevens – Reform