Families are invited to discover the creatures and creepy crawlies living at an East Dulwich wildlife garden on Saturday, April 20.

The Pond Life Family Day at the Centre for Wildlife Gardening, 28 Marsden Road, will take place from 10am till 3pm.

Open to Southwark residents only, visitors will enjoy pond dipping, crafts, games and story-telling.

One adult may bring up to three children. The event is free but a £3 deposit is required.

To find out more and book a ticket visit: www.wildlondon.org.uk/events/2024-04-20-centre-wildlife-gardening-family-day-pond-life