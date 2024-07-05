Labour has held Dulwich and West Norwood after Helen Hayes swept to a resounding victory.

The MP since 2015 secured 27,356 votes, equivalent to 60.3 per cent, 4.2 per cent less than in 2019.

The constituency is considered a safe Labour seat, with the party standing successful candidates since it was created in 1997.

The Green Party, represented by Pete Elliot, finished second, receiving 8,567 votes, equivalent to 18.9 per cent.

The Conservatives, represented by Leon Cook, received 3,873 votes, a negative swing of 8.1 per cent.

The full results were:

Helen Hayes – Labour: 27,356 votes

Pete Elliot – Green: 8,567 votes

Leon Cook – Conservative: 3,873 votes

Donna Harris – Lib Dem: 3,485 votes

Gary Stevens – Reform: 1,801 votes

Mike Spenser – Independent: 296 votes