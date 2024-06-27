Candidates for Dulwich and West Norwood have been asked how they would tackle the muggings of Dulwich schoolchildren that have left parents terrified.

Last year, parents launched street patrols to keep kids safe after school, saying muggings were happening “almost daily”.

Here is what the candidates for the five major parties said:

Helen Hayes – Labour: ‘We would recruit 13,000 new neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs‘

Helen Hayes, Labour candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“The parent patrols have made a huge difference. I’ve been glad to join them in action and we have seen the number of robberies fall as a result, but we also need our police to be properly resourced to do effective neighbourhood policing.

“That hasn’t happened ever since Boris Johnson took £1 billion out of the Metropolitan Police Budget, so I’m pleased that a Labour government will recruit 13,000 new neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs, which will enable the police to keep our streets safe.”

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat: ‘Schools need to give students awareness training’

Donna Harris, Liberal Democrat candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“Tory and Labour cuts have contributed to the rise in violent crime. After having had personal experience of this issue with my own son, I completely understand parents’ fears. Schools as part of their duty of care need to give students awareness training to recognise dangers.

“Again, planning of routes to and from all schools is important. The most important thing is to get the basics right with community policing where officers are visible.”

Leon Cook – Conservative: ‘A buddy system and adequate PCSO numbers’

Leon Cook, Conservative candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“Despite the UK having more CCTV than most countries, there are blind spots within the constituency. ‘Buddy systems’ with children walking together is an option with visible patrols during commute times also helping.

“Parent patrols wouldn’t be necessary however with effective community policing, adequate PCSO numbers and ultimately, a zero tolerance towards crime. We need to learn the lesson that without appropriate sentencing and repercussions then criminals feel empowered.”

Gary Stevens – Reform: ‘Policing levels, funding, zero tolerance, stronger leadership’

Gary Stevens, Reform candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“I have discussed the parent patrols set up within DAWN recently with one of the parent groups involved and it is quite concerning that parents have had to take these measures. I have heard multiple reports from multiple sources that there is a big issue across DAWN (and London), with a focus around the local train stations.

“Policing levels and funding, zero tolerance, stronger leadership, and community engagement are just part of a much larger set of policies that make up the overall approach on crime.”

Pete Elliot – Green: ‘Schools and parents should come up with transport strategies’

Pete Elliot, Green Party candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“I chair the Gipsy Hill Safer Neighbourhood Panel and this is one of the current priorities that the local police are working with us on and they are looking to increase their visibility at school times to provide a deterrence.”

“I believe that all schools should have a transport strategy that works with individual pupils and parents,” he added.

Seat Analysis

Dulwich and West Norwood is yet another strong Labour seat, with the party holding it since its creation in 1997. But the Greens saw a surge of support in the 2019 election and it will be interesting to see how a centrist Labour Party fares.

Like much of south London, Dulwich and West Norwood is diverse in every sense of the word. Straddling the boroughs of Southwark and Lambeth, it includes wealthy areas like Dulwich Village, known for its high property values and independent schools, as well as more deprived neighbourhoods in Tulse Hill and West Norwood.

It is also one of the country’s most educated constituencies, according to 2021 census data. In areas like Dulwich Village and Herne Hill & Dulwich Park, 67.4 and 72.8 per cent of people have achieved at least a bachelor’s degree.

The 2019 election saw Labour’s Helen Hayes secure a comfortable 65.6 per cent of the vote share. But that year also saw a Green surge, largely due to Brexit. Cast your mind back, and you may remember that pro-EU candidates from the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Plaid Cymru agreed not to stand against each other in 60 UK constituencies. The electoral pact was named ‘Unite to Remain’.

Without a Lib Dem candidate to compete against, the Green Party under local candidate Jonathan Bartley secured 16.5 per cent of the vote share, a massive 14 per cent increase. EU membership has fallen off the political agenda, with the major parties preferring to avoid the complex, contentious issue. When the electorate is agreed on so many of the problems facing the country, why risk upsetting potential voters with such a divisive issue? Don’t expect any candidates to stand down this time. A Liberal Democrat insider told us the party would “absolutely not” be “making that mistake again” with local party members being “annoyed” by the 2019 electoral pact.

Having said that, both the Lib Dems and Greens have identified rejoining the EU as a long-term objective. It will be interesting to see if Dulwich and West Norwooders are still motivated by the ramifications of Brexit when they reach the ballot box. Given that it was the third-staunchest remainer constituency during the EU referendum, it could still prove a key electoral issue.

High on the local agenda is the NHS. Parts of the constituency, like Gipsy Hill and West Dulwich, have been described as a ‘health desert’, located far away from major hospitals. The recent ransomware attack, which affected the Tessa Jowell Centre, will have highlighted the NHS’ ongoing struggles with waiting times. Voters also tend to be concerned about climate change. Meanwhile, parents who say their children are being mugged en route to school will be looking to the parties for solutions to crime. The cost-of-living crisis will also be very important to many voters.

The Constituency’s History

Created in 1885 Dulwich and West Norwood was originally a suburban constituency, voting Conservative in all nineteen elections from 1885 to 1935. Notable MPs included Sir Frederick Hall and Bonar Law, who became Prime Minister in 1922. In 1892 a Liberal candidate estimated Dulwich had around 4,000 working-class voters out of 10,500 and observed that although it had a reputation as a ‘villa constituency’ there were many voters living in less impressive houses.

The 1945 election was pivotal, with Labour candidate Wilfrid Vernon narrowly winning. His maiden speech was unconventional, proposing ideas like retraining bombers for a world police force and relocating the House of Commons to remote “Northern Rhodesia or Tanganyika, or Arctic Canada”. In 1952, Vernon admitted to MI5 his involvement in a pre-war Soviet espionage ring but wasn’t exposed then. He lost his seat in 1951 by 691 votes.

From 1945 to 1992, Dulwich was a marginal seat. Labour’s Samuel Stilkin served from 1964 to 1983, succeeded by Conservative Geral Bowden. Tessa Jowell’s 1992 election marked a period of Labour stability. In 1997, Dulwich merged into the new Dulwich and West Norwood constituency. As MP, Jowell improved public services, education, and healthcare, notably advocating for mental health services. Nationally, she was known for her role in securing the 2012 London Olympics as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Helen Hayes was elected in 2015.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Helen Hayes 36,521 65.5 -4.1 Green Jonathan Bartley 9,211 16.5 +14.0 Conservative Jane Lyons 9,160 16.4 -3.1 Brexit Party Julia Stephenson 571 1.0 NEW Christian Peoples Alliance Anthony Hodgson 242 0.4 NEW UKIP John Plume 73 0.1 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Helen Hayes – Labour

I’ll fight to rebuild our local NHS services, including NHS dentistry. I’ll work to tackle the housing crisis, reforming the planning system to make it easier for our councils to deliver the genuinely affordable homes local residents need. I’ll work to address the cost of living crisis, bring down energy bills and deliver clean renewable energy to tackle the climate emergency.

Pete Elliot – Green

Work tirelessly to support Southwark and Lambeth residents with housing issues and ensure their homes are safe, secure and insulated to the highest standards to reduce fuel bills and improve comfort. Do everything in my power to prevent further privatisation of the National Health Service which will be under massive threat from a large Labour majority who started the privatisation under Tony Blair. In everything I do as MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, social justice and environmental justice will drive my decision making and priorities. Democracy is broken in this country and we need to bring our government structures into the 21st century and make politics more accessible to all.

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat

Fix the housing crisis – safe, secure and warm homes for everyone. Take action to rescue the NHS and social care – ensure everyone can get a GP or dentist appointment when they need it, and reform mental health services and CAMHS so they are fit for purpose for all. Get Britain back on the road to EU membership by rebuilding our trading relationship with our nearest neighbours.

Leon Cook – Conservative

Scrap LTNs to free up congestion. Overturn or prevent any imposition of VAT on schools that will explode the state school sector. Protect our green public spaces and make them more accessible including to the elderly or disabled by eradicating close-by CPZs.

Gary Stevens – Reform