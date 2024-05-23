Peckham police are marking cyclists’ bikes free of charge in East Dulwich to prevent them from theft.

Goose Green Police will hold the free session at 10am outside Balfe’s Bikes, 34 – 36 East Dulwich Road, on Saturday, June 8.

Security marks are visible deterrents for bike thieves as it tells them the bike is registered.

Thieves know they will be arrested if caught with it and the owner can be traced.

The Met Police has shared other tips including using two D-locks, locking the frame and both wheels, and taking removable bike parts with you.

Bike thefts are a persistent problem in Southwark, where just 0.01% of incidents resulted in a charge, according to research by the Southwark Liberal Democrats.

The group’s Freedom of Information request found that from 2020 to 2022, 94 per cent of stolen car and bike cases went unsolved, without a suspect even being identified.