A police officer will be charged with the murder of Chris Kaba, who was shot in Streatham Hill last year.

Mr Kaba, 24, was killed by a single gunshot fired into the vehicle he was driving on September 6, 2022.

The Met Police officer, who has not been named for legal reasons, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to be charged on Thursday, September 21.

In a statement, Mr Kaba’s family, who are from Dulwich, said: “Chris was so very loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him, but his life was cut short.

“Our family and our wider community must see justice for Chris.”

On September 6, 2022, Mr Kaba was being followed by police cars when he turned into Kirkstall Gardens and was blocked by a marked police car.

Moments later, he was shot and killed by a single bullet. The construction worker and rapper was due to become a father.

Mr Kaba’s death sparked widespread protests – with hundreds attending marches outside Scotland Yard.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation followed. Their findings are among the evidence considered by the Crown Prosecution Service – the body which has recommended the officer be charged with murder.

The officer is currently suspended from duty. Any misconduct matters will take place after criminal proceedings.

Mr Kaba’s family was notified of the decision on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap said: “We have fully supported the IOPC investigation as it has worked to establish the facts.

“Today’s announcement is a significant and serious development. We must now allow the court process to run its course so it would not be appropriate for me to say more at this stage.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this case.”