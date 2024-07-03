Dulwich residents sometimes complain that non-catchment private schools don’t do enough to prevent congestion, as parents drive in from far and wide to drop their children off.

Only last month, a resident association warned that James Allen’s Girls Schools plan to move a school facility 100 metres down the road would make traffic ‘unbearable’.

Private schools have been a key talking point in this election, with Labour saying it would scrap their tax exemptions.

What do Dulwich and West Norwood’s candidates say about the local issue of non-catchment, private schools and packed roads at drop-off times?

Pete Elliot – Green: ‘Walking and cycling buses, better public transport and walking route provision are needed’

“I believe that all schools should have a transport strategy that works with individual pupils and parents to provide alternatives to private cars bringing pupils to schools.

“The strategy would consider alternatives that the school could help support such as walking and cycling ‘buses’ alongside public transport and safe cycling and walking route provision worked through and agreed with our local councils and TFL.”

Helen Hayes – Labour: ‘School run traffic is the biggest contributor to congestion’

“We have a number of ‘non-catchment’ schools in the Dulwich area, some of which are private and some of which are state schools, to which children come from a wide area because the admissions policy of the school is not geographically based. School run traffic is the biggest contributor to congestion, especially in the morning peak.

“We know this because when the schools are on holiday there is no congestion. I support measures to encourage parents not to drive their children to school, including walking buses, car sharing, use of coaches and better cycling and walking infrastructure.”

Gary Stevens – Reform: ‘I question whether parents driving from distance is the problem’

“I would question how much of an issue parents driving in from distant locations is. The majority of pupils come from areas close to their school. I would propose that the bigger issue is with parents’ concern for their kid’s safety, as highlighted below in the crime section, therefore parents will drive their children to school rather than risk the current gauntlet of public transport.

“Schools could look at their catchment areas, but this may mean cutting off children from a high-quality education that is offered across a number of schools in Dulwich and West Norwood.”

Leon Cook – Conservative: ‘A buddy system and adequate PCSO numbers’

“Despite the UK having more CCTV than most countries, there are blind spots within the constituency. ‘Buddy systems’ with children walking together is an option with visible patrols during commute times also helping.

“Parent patrols wouldn’t be necessary however with effective community policing, adequate PCSO numbers and ultimately, a zero tolerance towards crime. We need to learn the lesson that without appropriate sentencing and repercussions then criminals feel empowered.”

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat: ‘Dulwich’s independent schools bring many benefits – but they need to be proactive ‘

“It is important to remember the independent schools in Dulwich are a long-established part of the community here and bring many benefits to the local area. Over the years, however, the schools have expanded and the sites have become busier, therefore they do need to be proactive in managing pupils’ journeys with published KPIs.

“For instance, making it as cheap as possible for children to travel on hire buses, doing more to encourage and facilitate lift shares or ‘walking/cycle buses”

Other candidates standing:

Mike Spenser – Independent

Seat Analysis

Dulwich and West Norwood is yet another strong Labour seat, with the party holding it since its creation in 1997. But the Greens saw a surge of support in the 2019 election and it will be interesting to see how a centrist Labour Party fares.

Like much of south London, Dulwich and West Norwood is diverse in every sense of the word. Straddling the boroughs of Southwark and Lambeth, it includes wealthy areas like Dulwich Village, known for its high property values and independent schools, as well as more deprived neighbourhoods in Tulse Hill and West Norwood.

It is also one of the country’s most educated constituencies, according to 2021 census data. In areas like Dulwich Village and Herne Hill & Dulwich Park, 67.4 and 72.8 per cent of people have achieved at least a bachelor’s degree.

The 2019 election saw Labour’s Helen Hayes secure a comfortable 65.6 per cent of the vote share. But that year also saw a Green surge, largely due to Brexit. Cast your mind back, and you may remember that pro-EU candidates from the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Plaid Cymru agreed not to stand against each other in 60 UK constituencies. The electoral pact was named ‘Unite to Remain’.

Without a Lib Dem candidate to compete against, the Green Party under local candidate Jonathan Bartley secured 16.5 per cent of the vote share, a massive 14 per cent increase. EU membership has fallen off the political agenda, with the major parties preferring to avoid the complex, contentious issue. When the electorate is agreed on so many of the problems facing the country, why risk upsetting potential voters with such a divisive issue? Don’t expect any candidates to stand down this time. A Liberal Democrat insider told us the party would “absolutely not” be “making that mistake again” with local party members being “annoyed” by the 2019 electoral pact.

Having said that, both the Lib Dems and Greens have identified rejoining the EU as a long-term objective. It will be interesting to see if Dulwich and West Norwooders are still motivated by the ramifications of Brexit when they reach the ballot box. Given that it was the third-staunchest remainer constituency during the EU referendum, it could still prove a key electoral issue.

High on the local agenda is the NHS. Parts of the constituency, like Gipsy Hill and West Dulwich, have been described as a ‘health desert’, located far away from major hospitals. The recent ransomware attack, which affected the Tessa Jowell Centre, will have highlighted the NHS’ ongoing struggles with waiting times. Voters also tend to be concerned about climate change. Meanwhile, parents who say their children are being mugged en route to school will be looking to the parties for solutions to crime. The cost-of-living crisis will also be very important to many voters.

The Constituency’s History

Created in 1885 Dulwich and West Norwood was originally a suburban constituency, voting Conservative in all nineteen elections from 1885 to 1935. Notable MPs included Sir Frederick Hall and Bonar Law, who became Prime Minister in 1922. In 1892 a Liberal candidate estimated Dulwich had around 4,000 working-class voters out of 10,500 and observed that although it had a reputation as a ‘villa constituency’ there were many voters living in less impressive houses.

The 1945 election was pivotal, with Labour candidate Wilfrid Vernon narrowly winning. His maiden speech was unconventional, proposing ideas like retraining bombers for a world police force and relocating the House of Commons to remote “Northern Rhodesia or Tanganyika, or Arctic Canada”. In 1952, Vernon admitted to MI5 his involvement in a pre-war Soviet espionage ring but wasn’t exposed then. He lost his seat in 1951 by 691 votes.

From 1945 to 1992, Dulwich was a marginal seat. Labour’s Samuel Stilkin served from 1964 to 1983, succeeded by Conservative Geral Bowden. Tessa Jowell’s 1992 election marked a period of Labour stability. In 1997, Dulwich merged into the new Dulwich and West Norwood constituency. As MP, Jowell improved public services, education, and healthcare, notably advocating for mental health services. Nationally, she was known for her role in securing the 2012 London Olympics as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Helen Hayes was elected in 2015.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Helen Hayes 36,521 65.5 -4.1 Green Jonathan Bartley 9,211 16.5 +14.0 Conservative Jane Lyons 9,160 16.4 -3.1 Brexit Party Julia Stephenson 571 1.0 NEW Christian Peoples Alliance Anthony Hodgson 242 0.4 NEW UKIP John Plume 73 0.1 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Helen Hayes – Labour

I’ll fight to rebuild our local NHS services, including NHS dentistry. I’ll work to tackle the housing crisis, reforming the planning system to make it easier for our councils to deliver the genuinely affordable homes local residents need. I’ll work to address the cost of living crisis, bring down energy bills and deliver clean renewable energy to tackle the climate emergency.

Pete Elliot – Green

Work tirelessly to support Southwark and Lambeth residents with housing issues and ensure their homes are safe, secure and insulated to the highest standards to reduce fuel bills and improve comfort. Do everything in my power to prevent further privatisation of the National Health Service which will be under massive threat from a large Labour majority who started the privatisation under Tony Blair. In everything I do as MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, social justice and environmental justice will drive my decision making and priorities. Democracy is broken in this country and we need to bring our government structures into the 21st century and make politics more accessible to all.

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat

Fix the housing crisis – safe, secure and warm homes for everyone. Take action to rescue the NHS and social care – ensure everyone can get a GP or dentist appointment when they need it, and reform mental health services and CAMHS so they are fit for purpose for all. Get Britain back on the road to EU membership by rebuilding our trading relationship with our nearest neighbours.

Leon Cook – Conservative

Scrap LTNs to free up congestion. Overturn or prevent any imposition of VAT on schools that will explode the state school sector. Protect our green public spaces and make them more accessible including to the elderly or disabled by eradicating close-by CPZs.

Gary Stevens – Reform