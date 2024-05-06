A Dulwich-based woman, who stood up against tyrannical regimes that dominated her homeland, has been nominated for a Blue Plaque.

Originally from Czechoslovakia, Zdenka Pokorná was born in Moravia in 1905 and lived until she was 101.

Whilst working as a schoolteacher, she was also an active member of the anti-Nazi Czech movement.

After the Nazi invasion of Czech lands in 1939, she bravely guided Czech men across the border to exile abroad. Some went on to fight Nazism as part of the Czech contingent of the RAF.

This led to her being arrested by the Gestapo – secret Nazi police – and imprisoned in Poland. Ms Pokorná was sent to a death march and survived.

Liberated by the Americans, she helped hundreds of stranded to be sent back home before finding her own way.

When she returned to her family, she was so gaunt from the suffering she had endured, that only her dog recognised her.

Fiercely believing in freedom and democracy, Ms Pokorná also challenged the Soviet Communist rule domination that followed.

Her heroic actions meant her title as Headmistress being stripped away and she was forced into exile in 1948.

Her wartime credentials won her immediate entry into England and she retrained as a psychiatric nurse in the NHS.

Although she lived over half of her life in Dulwich, on Desenfans Road, Ms Pokorná never forgot her roots and continued her campaigning from afar.

She was hailed on her 90th birthday as the ‘living conscience of the century’ by the Czech government.

Ms Pokorná had a slightly bent nose – which she would later explain to neighbours was caused by ‘successfully fighting off a Nazi officer.’

Whilst in England, she worked tirelessly in ex-patriot organisations – and was even awarded the Czech Order of Merit, First Class for her outstanding work for her nation and for upholding the ideals of freedom.

The end of communist rule in Czech came as a welcome victory for Ms Pokorná, who celebrated from the UK despite never going back.

A neighbour who lived next to her in Desenfans Road, before she moved to a care home in Peckham, described Ms Pokorná as ‘a force to be reckoned with.’ She commented: “She was an incredible and remarkable character who had seen and experienced so much in her long life.

“She lived by her principles to the end.”

This also rang true in her personal life. Despite her fiancé tragically dying a month before their wedding in 1924, Ms Pokorná ‘remained true’ to him her whole life. She continued to wear the engagement ring he gave her until she died in 2007.

To vote for Zdenka Pokorná for a Southwark Blue Plaque email isabel@southwarknews.co.uk.