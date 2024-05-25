Teachers at a £24,000-a-year Dulwich private school are striking over ‘low pay awards’ and pensions.

James Allen’s Girls School (JAGS), winner of The Sunday Times’ London Independent School of the Year 2024, faced pickets on Wednesday, May 22. More strikes are expected next month.

A JAGS spokesperson said the school “greatly value[s]” teaching staff who had been offered a “generous alternative pension scheme”.

The 280-year-old institution said it would “continue to work hard to resolve” the dispute.

But a National Education Union (NEU) spokesperson said members “have had enough” of being offered “second-class” conditions.

Roughly 50 teachers and some support staff have threatened five more days of industrial action on June 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

The NEU and teachers have declined to say how much JAGS teachers earn, saying they do not have information regarding median salaries.

But they say pay awards have been 10 per cent below inflation since 2019 – significantly less than the school’s top earners.

Staff also claim they have been asked to “subsidise” their employer’s contributions.

Teachers wishing to stay in the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) are reportedly being offered a 1.3 per cent pay award – 3.7 per cent lower than those agreeing to join an alternative scheme.

Defending the school, a JAGS spokesperson said: “In recent years, the spiralling costs of the TPS have been a growing concern in the independent sector.

“Following the last valuation, the employer’s contribution rate leapt from 23.68 per cent to 28.68 per cent and this increase poses a significant financial risk to the school.

“In our efforts to reflect the high esteem in which we hold our staff members we have offered a generous alternative pension scheme as well as offering teaching staff the opportunity to remain in the TPS going forwards if they wish to do so.”

A sign calling for JAGS to recognise the NEU and its demands

Daniel Kebede, NEU General Secretary, said: “NEU members at James Allen’s Girls’ School have had enough. Staff have seen their living standards eroded by year after year of cost of living increases below the rate of inflation.”

He added: “JAGS employs first-class staff but offers second-class staff conditions.”

Teachers say they tried to negotiate with JAGS with the school refusing to cooperate.

But JAGS has insisted the strike is taking place despite its “best efforts to reach an agreement”.

According to a flyer handed to parents, some teachers are “really struggling” due to “erosion of pay and pension”.

Strikers say staff voted on industrial action via formal postal ballot between April 22 and May 7.

95 per cent of the school’s NEU members reportedly voted in favour of strike action with a 76 per cent turnout.

JAGS has plans to move its Pre-Preparatory provision to new buildings on the East Dulwich Grove school site.

Some local residents have expressed fears over its impact on congestion but JAGS says there will not be a significant impact.