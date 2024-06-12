Teachers at a £24,000-a-year Dulwich private school have suspended strike action pending a currently “unknown” offer.

James Allen’s Girls School (JAGS), winner of The Sunday Times’ London Independent School of the Year 2024, has faced four days of pickets since May 22.

The dispute has been over ‘low pay awards’ and changes to teachers’ pensions.

However, it is understood that cleaners at JAGS are now also planning strike action.

Roughly 50 teachers and some support staff staged strikes on May 22 and June 5 and 6.

But a teacher today (Wednesday, June 12) told Southwark News that teachers had paused industrial action.

A placard urges governors to step in to resolve the dispute

The National Education Union (NEU), representing staff, previously said its members had “had enough” of being offered “second-class” conditions.

The NEU and teachers have declined to say how much JAGS teachers earn, saying they do not have information regarding median salaries.

But they say pay awards have been 10 per cent below inflation since 2019 – significantly less than the school’s top earners.

Staff also claim they have been asked to “subsidise” their employer’s contributions.

Teachers wishing to stay in the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) are reportedly being offered a 1.3 per cent pay award – 3.7 per cent lower than those agreeing to join an alternative scheme.

Some have also questioned how JAGS can afford to build a brand new pre-preparatory facility but not give better pay awards.

Defending the school, a JAGS spokesperson said: “In recent years, the spiralling costs of the TPS have been a growing concern in the independent sector.

“Following the last valuation, the employer’s contribution rate leapt from 23.68 per cent to 28.68 per cent and this increase poses a significant financial risk to the school.

“In our efforts to reflect the high esteem in which we hold our staff members we have offered a generous alternative pension scheme as well as offering teaching staff the opportunity to remain in the TPS going forwards if they wish to do so.”