A Dulwich school could be crowned the UK’s ‘Secondary of the Year.’

Kingsdale Foundation School in West Dulwich is up for three awards at this year’s Tes School Awards, which celebrates the best of education across the UK.

As well as Best Secondary, they have been shortlisted for ‘Excellence in Creative Arts’ and ‘Inclusive School of the Year.’

The popular independent academy was rated ‘Outstanding’ across the board in the last Ofsted report (2023).

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, the awards recognise the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary.

A total of 25 schools across London were picked out. The shortlist was compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders and experts.

Kingsdale was not the only local school to be up for an award. Dr Joe Spence at Dulwich College is up for Headteacher of the Year (Independent).

Winners will be announced on Friday 21 June at a glittering gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, in London.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine said, “Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries – the standard was so high this year despite the challenges schools face. It is critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure that the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised.”

To find the shortlist online, please visit https://www.tes.com/en-gb/schools-awards.