Crows are dive-bombing and attacking residents on a residential street in Dulwich, including pram-pushing mums and school kids.

Residents are warning people to avoid the junction of Townley and Beauval Road due to an apparent increase in these attacks.

Ingrid Davidson told the News that her daughter and a friend were attacked by a crow last weekend.

“They were walking along eating some chips and it attacked them from behind,” she explained. “They ran across the road but it followed and attacked again.”

Ingrid said they threw the chips away in case the food had been the cause, but it didn’t seem to help.

“It followed and attacked my daughter’s head a third time.”

Luckily, a doctor from King’s College Hospital, who Ingrid said was ‘very kind’ came to their aid. They didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

She said they would be avoiding that area for a few days and urged others to do the same, adding: “It was horrible to see our daughter so upset.

“She and her friend have been very brave about it but it was pretty frightening.”

Bridget Furst, a Dulwich resident, said she was in the area the other day and saw the crows circling and a woman with a pushchair ‘running away.’

“She looked frightened and was looking over her shoulder into the sky where a crow was wheeling away.”

Dashcam footage shared on X by @DeTours360 shows two crows swooping at a cyclist before he audibly lets out a cry for help.

Bridget added: “The danger is that sweeping down on a cyclist could knock them into a car – it’s unexpected.

“Last year someone was hospitalised.”

The junction is opposite a lot of trees, where there is thought to be a nest.

From May to June, known as fledgling season, crows are known to be extra protective of their young and can attack passersby as a result. Since the attacks are more common during the summer months, this would be the most likely explanation for the unprovoked dive-bombing that residents have described.

Studies show that crows will also remember faces linked with a stressful situation and will warn their friends too.

As well as avoiding an area, if you are being attacked the advice is to walk away quickly and try not to panic or run. Other options include travelling in a group and carrying an open umbrella.

Cyclists should dismount and walk through the swoop-zone.