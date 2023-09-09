Local children are invited to enter a poetry contest where they can win tokens to get free books.

Bell House Poetry Competition is open to every young person who lives or goes to school in the borough of Southwark.

Entries can consist of poems on any theme with a maximum of 25 lines. Organisers say it is a chance for children to have their words and voices heard by many.

They added: “In line with our aims as an educational charity, for our first poetry competition we want to encourage young children to write and we value their diversity.“

The prizes will be book tokens to spend at any bookshop – to get something new to read for free.

Winners will also have the opportunity to read their poems aloud at the prize giving on Saturday, November 18 – which will take place at Bell House in Dulwich Village.

There are four categories which are: ages 4-7, 8-11 and 12-16 as well as ESOL (children with English as a foreign language.)

For the entry form, rules and further info click here

Entries can be submitted online to [email protected] , or by post to: Bell House, 27 College Road, Dulwich, SE21 7BG.

Bell House is a volunteer-led charity that provides creative learning for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The closing date is Sunday, November 5.

