A former ‘outstanding’ girls’ school not inspected for over 10 years has been told it needs to improve by the teaching watchdog.

Ofsted described the quality of education at Notre Dame Catholic Girls’ School in Elephant and Castle, as ‘not strong’ in a report published on Tuesday (May 14).

Guidance for teachers isn’t always clear, while the curriculum isn’t taught ‘consistently well’ across subjects, inspectors said. Ofsted also said classes were sometimes disrupted due to bad behaviour. The inspection was the school’s first since it converted to an academy at the end of 2022.

Notre Dame Catholic Girls’ School had previously consistently been given the highest grade by Ofsted. A report produced following the latest inspection in March noted that the school had been through ‘a period of turbulence’ since January 2023, shortly after it converted to an academy. While inspectors noted the school was now ‘more stable’, they said that positive changes made, such as to the curriculum, were ‘not fully embedded’.

The report continued: “Some staff use their expertise well to design suitable learning activities for pupils. Nevertheless, the school does not always provide clear guidance. This means that teachers do not always ensure that learning activities are effective. In some subjects, pupils are not supported well to connect their prior learning to new subject content.This affects how well they remember what has been taught.”

It added: “The school’s curricular thinking and implementation in some subjects is very effective. For example, pupils achieve highly in English, where the published outcomes were strong in 2023. However, the curriculum is not taught consistently well across all subjects. Sometimes teaching does not check if pupils have understood earlier content carefully enough. This hinders how well pupils, including those with SEND, achieve the aims of the curriculum.”

Inspectors also noted that until recently reading hadn’t been prioritised enough at the school. While it said improvements had been made to support pupils who struggle, these advances were described as being in their ‘infancy’.

The report continued: “During lessons, most pupils listen attentively to their teachers and follow instructions. However, there is sometimes disruption to learning. This is because the school’s new behaviour systems are not fully implemented and embedded.”

Notre Dame Catholic Girls’ School, which is part of The South East London Catholic Academy Trust, teaches 521 girls aged between 11 and 16.

A school spokesperson said: “Notre Dame Catholic Girls’ School was last inspected by Ofsted over 12 years ago and much has changed since then both at the school and with the inspection regime. Whilst the school has been graded requires improvement overall, following the recent inspection on 19 and 20 March, Notre Dame has received good judgements in two key categories out of the four – behaviour and attitudes of students and their personal development – as well as positive comments from the inspection team.

“Ofsted inspectors acknowledged the prolonged period of upheaval due to significant changes at the school but acknowledged and praised recent improvements, particularly in terms of the curriculum, reading and student behaviour.

“The senior leadership team and South East London Catholic Academy Trust are confident that the priorities set by inspectors are achievable as significant progress has been made in key areas of school life.”