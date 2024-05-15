Firefighters have confirmed Friday’s incident in Elephant and Castle was a housing block fire.

London Fire Brigade rushed to Castle Square at 7.53pm on May 10.

An automatic alarm had sounded at a block of flats, believed to be Mawes House.

A flat on the tenth floor was damaged by the fire. Firefighters had extinguished the blaze by 8.30pm.

Two residents left the flag before the Brigade arrived and one person was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Crews from Lambeth, Dowgate, Dockhead and surrounding fire stations attended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at a block of flats on Castle Square in Elephant and Castle.

"Part of a four roomed flat on the tenth floor was damaged by the fire. Two residents of the flat left the building before the Brigade arrived. One person was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service.

“The Brigade was called at 1953 and the incident was over for firefighters at 2030. Crews from Lambeth, Dowgate, Dockhead and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.”