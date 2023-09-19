A man with sight loss from Elephant and Castle is starring in Channel 5’s brand-new show, where he will be matched with a guide dog for the first time.

Ashfaq Azim has a condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa, which means his sight is gradually deteriorating.

To ensure he can continue to live actively, independently, and well, Ashfaq applied for a guide dog from the UK’s leading sight loss charity, Guide Dogs. His journey with his first guide dog, Max, is captured on camera in Channel 5’s latest TV series, Puppy School for Guide Dogs.

In this joyful and moving series, viewers find out what it takes to turn a playful pup into a fully-fledged hero hound.

Those who tune in to the show this Friday (September 22) will meet dogs at every stage of their journey – from newborns to trainees and veterans – as well as the people these canine graduates help, like Ashfaq.

Before now, Ashfaq was used to getting around with a cane.

The 34-year-old computer programmer said: “It’s a huge transition from walking with a cane to trusting a dog.

“The biggest difference is that with a cane, you navigate by kind of clattering the cane against obstacles in the way whereas with a guide dog, you’re manoeuvred around them. It makes for a much more enjoyable journey.”

He has lived in Elephant and Castle for eight years and works in central London for Thomas Pocklington Trust. The leader of a busy life, he cycles, runs, climbs, and does yoga.

In Puppy School for Guide Dogs, viewers learn why Max is the right fit for Ashfaq – he is bright, energetic, eager to work and is experienced using London public transport.

Ashfaq said: “I have a full-time job, see my friends often and do lots of exercise which takes me all across London and the UK as a whole so I needed a dog who could keep up with me, which Max certainly does.

“Whilst it took a little time for us to find our feet together, I can’t imagine life without him.”

Ashfaq adds: “Filming the show and having people watching your every move through training was definitely strange at first. However, through the experience, it sort of forced me to really reflect on certain aspects of the training and the process of transitioning from cane to guide dog which I probably would have overlooked otherwise.”

Ashfaq and Max completed their training whilst filming for the Channel 5 series but viewers will see that it takes a lot of hard work to get to this stage.

Ashfaq must learn not only how to be guided by Max, but also how to take care of a dog, having never owned one before.

Ashfaq said: “I didn’t grow up around dogs at all really, so all this was new to me, especially dog behaviour. I had to learn the basics. It was a bit overwhelming at times but has been a hugely rewarding experience. It took time but now we’re the best team. I trust Max and it’s made life in London even more fun.”

To see Ashfaq and Max in action, tune in to Channel 5 this Friday at 8 p.m.