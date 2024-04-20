Police cordons were raised outside Elephant and Castle Railway Station last weekend after a man was found injured.

Officers were called to the station shortly after 6am on Saturday, April 13.

They found a man who’d been injured and was then taken to a nearby hospital.

His condition was not considered life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 06:03hrs on Saturday 13 April to reports of an injured man at Elephant and Castle Railway Station.

“Police attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and a man was found injured.

“The man was taken to a near-by hospital where his condition was confirmed as non –life threatening/changing.

“At this early stage there have been no arrests, enquiries are on-going.”