Police cordons were raised outside Elephant and Castle Railway Station last weekend after a man was found injured.
Officers were called to the station shortly after 6am on Saturday, April 13.
They found a man who’d been injured and was then taken to a nearby hospital.
His condition was not considered life-threatening.
There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 06:03hrs on Saturday 13 April to reports of an injured man at Elephant and Castle Railway Station.
“Police attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and a man was found injured.
“The man was taken to a near-by hospital where his condition was confirmed as non –life threatening/changing.
“At this early stage there have been no arrests, enquiries are on-going.”
Leave a Reply