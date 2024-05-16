Four traders in Castle Square were shocked to find they had been locked out of their shops, following an ongoing battle with the landlord over rent arrears.

The business owners came in last Wednesday (8 May) to find that the landlord had changed their locks overnight.

Castle Square in Elephant and Castle, run by Get Living and managing agent Savills, has hosted traders who used to trade in the shopping centre before it was demolished in 2020.

But over the last four years, all have reported issues that they claim have contributed to their loss of business, including poor signage, conditions and mismanagement.

Two weeks earlier, the owners of Forever Barbers, Raw Fashion, Games and Gadgets and JZ Mobiles had been served a notice, which ordered them to pay their rent arrears in 14 days.

The bills ranged from £5k-£11k and they included an electricity bill that had arrived four years late. According to the landlord, this delay was due to ‘faulty electrical sub-meters’ producing ‘inaccurate readings.’

They said traders were told to set some money aside to cover backdated bills – but not how much they would have to put aside.

An Elephant and Castle Town Centre spokesperson said they had been left with ‘no choice’ but to remove the tenants’ rights and access to each unit.

“Regrettably, we are in a difficult position whereby some of our tenants have accrued substantial rent and service charge arrears dating back to the opening of Castle Square in September 2020.

“Despite extensive and consistent efforts to communicate and coordinate with tenants over the last year, which has included pausing enforcement action to allow further negotiation, we have been left in a position where arrears have not been cleared, nor have acceptable or reasonable payment plans been agreed.”

One trader, Amjad, of JZ Mobiles, who was locked out told us: “I sit all day here and there is no trade. For the last month, not one customer popped in.”

The man, who has been trading in the area for the past 25 years, maintained that he never had arrears whilst trading in the shopping centre and business there was ‘good.’

As the legal process has already started, they reportedly need to go through court to gain possession back into their properties – despite one trader having paid all his arrears in full now.

The rest of the traders received their bills warning of legal action with a later deadline. At the site last week, these traders told us they were ‘worried’ about eviction.

Olajide Agbede, who owns Daddy O’s Suya Spot on the first floor, was billed over £8000 – half of which was the electricity bill. When Ola originally contested it, he was ordered to pay the full amount.

However, after this paper got in touch, the landlord agreed that he would only have to pay half to cover the rent arrears.

In terms of the electricity bills, all tenants have been told to contact the landlord to negotiate payment plans to spread the cost. The highest bill is £14,000.

When asked how they got into arrears in the first place, the traders blamed the lack of footfall due in part to poor signage.

Mr Agbede, who ran his food business at the shopping centre for 20 years, said: “I was really doing great there, I had a good location. But where we are now, people hardly see us.

“Business is dead.”

To improve this, they have all been asking the landlord for improved signage since 2021. Kevin Stora, owner of the gadget repair shop on the first floor of Castle Square, said potential customers walk past because there is no sign indicating a ‘shopping centre.’

“No one can even see our businesses upstairs,” he said. “So we asked the landlord if we could even put a banner out on the balcony advertising our business or for them to change the name to say ‘Castle Square Shopping Centre’ but they said no.”

In 2022, following a meeting with tenants, the landlord did agree that the signage ‘could be improved’ yet no action was taken.

When the we asked about this, now two years later, a spokesperson from the management team told the paper they were looking into updating the signage at Castle Square, making it clearer and more visible.

This is not the first time the traders have spoken out against the management team.

Last July, they collectively complained about ‘poor communication and management’ and a lift that was ‘constantly broken.’

This even led to a disabled customer having to be carried up the stairs to shop.

A spokesperson from the management team added that they remained ‘committed’ to ensuring the success of Castle Square.

They cited the regular free events at the Square, like the recent Easter Bunny visit, as an attempt to boost business for the traders. However, all the traders told the News these events had not had a positive impact on their businesses.

Sophie Rebecca Wall, from Latin Elephant – a charity that has been supporting the traders, said: “The affected businesses never missed a rent payment during their many years trading in the Elephant and Castle Shopping Centre. When they were relocated to Castle Square in 2020, as part of Get Living’s redevelopment of the area, it quickly became clear that the site was inappropriately designed, with little passing trade and visibility.

She added that 85 per cent of traders reported their income had significantly decreased after the move.

“This barrier to trade continues to be compounded by repeated failures by landlord Get Living and Managing Agent Savills to effectively address a multitude of worsening issues including antisocial behaviour in common areas and structural disrepair. As a result, some traders have generated arrears but tried hard to negotiate sustainable plans, which were ignored or rejected. The aggressive eviction of traders is causing the same result – trader displacement – by more insidious, legal means.”