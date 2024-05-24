A letter was sent out to parents announcing that the proposed amalgamation of two primary schools in Elephant and Castle, will not go ahead.

Since April 2023, Charlotte Sharman and St Jude’s primary schools have been in talks about merging – which would see the neighbouring schools join up to become one establishment.

Last year, Cobourg Primary School in Burgess Park merged with Camelot Primary School in Peckham. It is hoped the move – currently happening across London – will combat the financial burden of falling pupil numbers.

But after over a year of waiting for a decision and a long consultation, it has been decided that the schools will not merge.

The letter sent to St Jude’s parents on Friday 24 May announced the decision, adding: “We believe it is no longer in the best interests of staff and pupils within the school.”

It explained the decision not to amalgamate was in part due to ‘opposition from the community at Charlotte Sharman that is at odds with the ethos of St Jude’s.’

St Jude’s is a Church of England school and Charlotte Sharman is of no fixed faith, yet 80 per cent of its pupils are Muslim.

A petition against Charlotte Sharman becoming a faith school garnered over 600 signatures, suggesting many were against the move.

Another reason it will not go ahead is that there were reportedly ‘concerns’ over whether the merger would be viable, based on the latest financial information.

In terms of the future, St Jude’s revealed they had ‘healthy financial reserves’ which would mean the school could continue to run.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.